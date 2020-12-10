Nintendo Switch is the Top-Selling Console in November with More Than 1.3 Million Units Sold

In 2020, Nintendo Switch has already sold 6.92 million units in the U.S. alone, surpassing in 11 months the total number of systems sold in all of 2019 by over 426,000. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to the NPD Group, which tracks video game sales, the combined sales of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems hit over 1.35 million units in the U.S. in the month of November, which included Thanksgiving and the key shopping day of Black Friday. With these strong sales numbers, Nintendo Switch achieved another milestone as the best-selling video game console in the U.S. for a record-breaking 24 consecutive months.

Helping to fuel those results was a Black Friday bundle that included a Nintendo Switch system with a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, along with a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership that lets friends and families play compatible games together online, all in one package.

In 2020, Nintendo Switch has already sold 6.92 million units in the U.S. alone, surpassing in 11 months the total number of systems sold in all of 2019 by over 426,000.

“Nintendo Switch offers a unique proposition for shoppers this holiday season with the ability to play on the TV or portably in handheld mode,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We continue to see unprecedented demand for Nintendo Switch, and we are pleased that people of all ages and gaming skill levels will be experiencing Nintendo Switch this holiday and beyond.”

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems are available at retailers nationwide. This includes the flagship Nintendo Switch system, the Walmart-exclusive Nintendo Switch system with carrying case and 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership, the Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition system, and all color options of the Nintendo Switch Lite system. For further details, please check with retailers.

Recent game releases on Nintendo Switch include Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Just Dance 2021, KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Additionally, Nintendo Switch is home to a wide variety of games for all types of players, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Fortnite, Hades, Minecraft Dungeons, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and more than 779 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

