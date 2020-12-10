AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Aserta Seguros Vida, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Aserta

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aa+.MX” of Aserta Seguros Vida, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Aserta (ASV) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ASV’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings reflect ASV’s integration into Grupo Financiero Aserta, S.A. de C.V. (GFA) in terms of operations, capital support, business infrastructure and ERM. Mitigating these positive factors are the challenges associated with being a newer life insurance company and volatility in bottom-line results that are inherent in a recently created insurer.

ASV started operations in 2012, focusing on life microinsurance, group life and accident and health insurance. In 2013, GFA acquired a majority stake in the company and subsequently received regulatory approval for ASV to become a member of the financial group. As of June 2020, group life insurance business composed over 99% of ASV’s business portfolio, with the rest distributed among individual life and accident and health. ASV ranked as the 29th largest insurer in Mexico’s life insurance segment, based on gross written premium, with a market share of less than 1% as of June 2020.

ASV grew premium year over year by 11.6% in 2019, as the company continued with its expansion strategy while adhering to the measures adopted in 2017 in order to improve its underwriting risk metrics. In 2020, the company has prioritized underwriting quality, renewing only the businesses that were profitable. In coming years, ASV plans to stabilize premium growth while achieving premium sufficiency.

Risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), remains at a strong level, reflecting capital support from its parent. The last capital contribution took place in 2019 so that ASV could maintain its regulatory requirements within compliance levels.

Going forward, AM Best expects ASV to stabilize its results and underwriting in the medium term and to keep expanding its distribution network to achieve a larger scale. Positive rating actions may occur if the company is able to achieve stability in its operating performance, which translates into an upward trend of positive bottom-line results. Positive rating actions may also occur if the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization improves and strengthens while ASV achieves a larger scale of business. Negative rating actions could occur if GFA’s support diminishes in AM Best’s view, if ASV’s operating performance deteriorates or if its capital base erodes significantly.

