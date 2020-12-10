Jason Black Named President of Scream Truck, a Modern On-Demand Ice Cream Truck Concept

SPRINGFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scream Truck is excited to announce Jason Black has joined the Company as its President. Jason brings over 15 years of experience in the finance and private equity sector to help lead Scream Truck’s operations and business development strategy. Prior to joining Scream Truck, Jason was a Partner at Fireside Investments, a NY-based private equity firm where he was responsible for sourcing, executing and managing investment opportunities. Before Fireside, Jason spent 10 years at Fundamental Advisors LP, where he was a Managing Director and prior to that was an Associate at The Blackstone Group. A graduate of Duke University, Jason began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Goldman Sachs.

“Jason’s background as a seasoned investor across multiple types of businesses will create enormous value for Scream Truck as we scale our fleet of state-of-the-art trucks and continue to develop our proprietary technology,” said Eric Murphy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Scream Truck.

“I am thrilled to bring my expertise to build upon the foundation laid by Eric and I look forward to the next phase of growth for Scream Truck,” said Black.

Scream Truck is the first experiential, personalized on-demand ice cream delivery service featuring premium ‘soft scream’ (aka soft serve ice cream) treats made-to-order at your house or event. Scream Truck’s state-of-the-art trucks combined with its customer experience software platform creates a completely frictionless on-demand experience that will revolutionize the ice cream and food truck business model. The Company also focuses intently on their “squeaky clean” and contactless service model, a critical element in today’s COVID-19 world.

Consumers sign up to be notified via text message anytime Scream Truck will be coming to their neighborhood. With a simple reply of Y (for yes!), the customer’s address is inserted into a route that is dynamically optimized, and then a link to pre-order is sent to create the most efficient delivery service possible. Scream Truck is also available for private events, which have garnered 100% 5-star reviews on Google.

About Scream Truck

Scream Truck’s on-demand service was announced in Westfield, NJ in June 2020 with a single post on Facebook. Over 500 homes were signed up within the first 24 hours and Scream Truck received immediate press coverage on nj.com, northjersey.com, 1010 WINS in New York City, The Bergen Record, the syndicated Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, and several high-profile NJ lifestyle blogs. The first truck officially hit the streets in mid-September, and to date Scream Truck has over 3,500 households signed up, accounting for over 10,000 individual customers from across the Tri-State area. Our fleet is expanding, with multiple state-of-the-art trucks on their way to New Jersey in early 2021 with plans for many more trucks over the coming years.

To sign up, visit our website at www.screamtruck.com and follow us on Instagram: @screamtruck