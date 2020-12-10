Victory Capital Reports November 2020 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $142.5 billion on November 30, 2020.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Assets Under Management1
|
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of:
|
By Asset Class
|
November 30, 2020
|
|
October 31, 2020
|
Fixed Income
|
$
|
36,324
|
|
$
|
35,634
|
Solutions
|
|
32,695
|
|
|
29,922
|
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
|
25,106
|
|
|
22,373
|
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
|
17,341
|
|
|
14,978
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
|
14,070
|
|
|
12,737
|
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|
|
13,199
|
|
|
11,641
|
Other
|
|
240
|
|
|
211
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
138,976
|
|
$
|
127,496
|
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
|
3,571
|
|
|
3,627
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
142,548
|
|
$
|
131,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Funds2
|
$
|
109,545
|
|
$
|
101,534
|
Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3
|
|
29,185
|
|
|
26,146
|
ETFs
|
|
3,818
|
|
|
3,443
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
142,548
|
|
$
|
131,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
|
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $142.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn