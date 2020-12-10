Victory Capital Reports November 2020 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--()--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $142.5 billion on November 30, 2020.

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

November 30, 2020

 

October 31, 2020

Fixed Income

$

36,324

 

$

35,634

Solutions

 

32,695

 

 

29,922

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

25,106

 

 

22,373

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

17,341

 

 

14,978

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

14,070

 

 

12,737

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

13,199

 

 

11,641

Other

 

240

 

 

211

Total Long-Term Assets

$

138,976

 

 

$

127,496

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,571

 

 

3,627

Total Assets Under Management

$

142,548

 

$

131,123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

109,545

 

$

101,534

Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3

 

29,185

 

 

26,146

ETFs

 

3,818

 

 

3,443

Total Assets Under Management

$

142,548

 

$

131,123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $142.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

Contacts

Investors:
Matthew Dennis, CFA
Chief of Staff
Director, Investor Relations
216-898-2412
mdennis@vcm.com

Media:
Tricia Ross
310-622-8226
tross@finprofiles.com

