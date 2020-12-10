Victory Capital Reports November 2020 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $142.5 billion on November 30, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class November 30, 2020 October 31, 2020 Fixed Income $ 36,324 $ 35,634 Solutions 32,695 29,922 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 25,106 22,373 U.S. Small Cap Equity 17,341 14,978 U.S. Large Cap Equity 14,070 12,737 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 13,199 11,641 Other 240 211 Total Long-Term Assets $ 138,976 $ 127,496 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,571 3,627 Total Assets Under Management $ 142,548 $ 131,123 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 109,545 $ 101,534 Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3 29,185 26,146 ETFs 3,818 3,443 Total Assets Under Management $ 142,548 $ 131,123 1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $142.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

