Keep Pesky Pantry Pests Out of the Kitchen This Holiday Baking Season

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the holiday season in full swing, families are getting in the spirit at home by baking their favorite sweet treats. While the holidays may look different this year, baked goods will still be a staple menu item. As Americans gather supplies, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is cautioning holiday bakers to take proper precautions to protect their homes from pantry pests that can quickly ruin those sweet, seasonal treats.

“Pantry pests are frequently found in dry ingredients like flour, grains and cereals,” said Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for the NPMA. “While a variety of critters are classified as pantry pests, the most common species are the Indian meal moth and merchant grain beetle. These pests reproduce rapidly and can infest pantries and kitchens in a short amount of time, making vigilance key to preventing an infestation.”

NPMA recommends the following tips to help holiday baking plans run smoothly:

Proper storage: Invest in plastic or glass containers with secure lids to help keep your pantry organized while also keeping hungry pests out.

Invest in plastic or glass containers with secure lids to help keep your pantry organized while also keeping hungry pests out. Smart shopping: Pantry pests are often brought home in items that are already infested. When shopping, closely inspect all packaging for any damage before purchasing.

Pantry pests are often brought home in items that are already infested. When shopping, closely inspect all packaging for any damage before purchasing. Check the date: Remember to periodically sort through items in your panty and discard anything that has expired.

Remember to periodically sort through items in your panty and discard anything that has expired. Keep it clean: Immediately wipe up crumbs or spills from countertops, tables, floors and shelves, and dispose of garbage regularly in sealed receptacles.

Immediately wipe up crumbs or spills from countertops, tables, floors and shelves, and dispose of garbage regularly in sealed receptacles. Seal cracks: Look for cracks or holes where pests might be coming into your home, especially around the stovepipes and water pipes.

If you’re having a pest problem in your pantry, contact a licensed pest professional to properly identify and treat the issue.

For more information about pest prevention, visit www.PestWorld.org.

