Nintendo Download: Heaven and Hell Collide While Puzzle Legends Twist and Slide

Japan’s beloved puzzle game series Puyo Puyo and the world-renowned Tetris game franchise have teamed up again to deliver even more Puyo-popping and Tetrimino-clearing fun in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. (Photo: Business Wire)

From the mind of Baiyon comes PixelJunk Eden 2, an exploration of life, color and collaboration. (Photo: Business Wire)

From the mind of Baiyon comes PixelJunk Eden 2, an exploration of life, color and collaboration. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch PixelJunk Eden 2 PixelJunk Eden 2 , an exploration of life, color and collaboration. Reinvigorate and revitalize the world in a swath of luminescence against a dynamic and vibrant backdrop of mellow, multi-hued visuals. Return to the ever-changing gardens of psychedelic sights and sounds, cultivate new plants and biomes, collect pollen and help seeds sprout new exotic leaves and flowers. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – Japan’s beloved puzzle game series Puyo Puyo and the world-renowned Tetris game franchise have teamed up again to deliver even more Puyo-popping and Tetrimino-clearing fun in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 . Play traditional Puyo Puyo and Tetris , or mix them together to level up your game. Offline or online, players can enjoy single-player Adventure, couch-competition Versus and ranked Online matches.



o DOOM Eternal – Developed by id Software and Panic Button, DOOM Eternal is the direct sequel to the award-winning, first-person combat game DOOM. Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic, single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity.

Digital Spotlight Just Dance 2021 – Spend the holidays dancing to some chart-topping hits with your family in Just Dance 2021 . With 40 new songs and customizable playlists, you can bring together some of your favorite beats for the entire family to enjoy. With Just Dance 2021, you can encourage everyone to get up and get moving. And once the holidays are over, you can ring in the new year with some of the fresh new dance moves you and your family have learned. Just Dance 2021 is available in Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo Mobile Science and Magic Fuse! – The latest update to the Fire Emblem Heroes Fire Emblem Heroes universe. Even novice summoners can jump right into Book V’s story to discover more about the realm of Niðavellir. For a glimpse at the unique flavor Book V is adding to the game, check out the animated cinematic trailer: https://youtu.be/gGWIV-4Ipiw. Spread Some Holiday ChARm – Tis the season to show off your AR photography skills! Players who log into the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp recently added new AR features, so you can use them with the giant holiday gift box to create an AR greeting card that’s great for the holiday season! With AR Camera, you’ll be able to choose a real-world spot and add your favorite Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp pals to snap a shot. With AR Cabin, you’ll even be able to enter the same space as your animal friends and hang out. Just think of the possibilities for jolly holiday poses! Feel free to join in on the fun by sharing your holiday AR greeting cards via social media and through messaging apps. Be sure to use the hashtag #ACPCHolidaycARd when posting!



Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U

Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.