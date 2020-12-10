Christopher & Banks Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTC: CBKC), a specialty women’s apparel retailer, today reported results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights:

Net sales decreased 22.6% to $72.8 million compared to the same period last year due to lower sales in retail stores, partially offset by 32.4% growth in its eCommerce business

Net loss totaled $10.8 million, or ($0.29) per share, compared to a net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share in the same prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA* was negative $8.2 million compared to $2.8 million in the same period last year

Keri Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While we saw sequential improvement in our sales trends in the third quarter, results did not meet our expectations. We have not seen the level of sales recovery that we had anticipated. We believe that COVID has had an outsized impact on our customer demographic as her shopping behavior is more pragmatic with limited demand for new outfits in the absence of social engagements. In addition, based on our own retail traffic trends we believe she remains hesitant to shop in stores. Quarter-to-date, trends have remained consistent with our third quarter performance. As a result of our expectation that COVID will continue to negatively impact sales over the next several months, we made the decision to engage external advisors, including an investment banker, as we work to refinance our debt and explore other strategic alternatives.

While COVID has had an outsized impact on the customer demographic we serve, we believe that once we enter the post-pandemic world, she will return to her trusted resource for fashion, quality and value. Since I joined Christopher and Banks, we developed and executed a strategic plan that included an enhanced product assortment, a more impactful approach to marketing, elevated customer service and delivery of a full omni-channel shopping experience. During the period we also took aggressive measures to reduce occupancy and non-merchandising related costs. Through the execution of these strategies, we drove a positive comparable sales, operating margin expansion and drew new customers to the brand prior to the impact of COVID. If given adequate financial runway, we continue to believe in our long term potential based on the strategic foundation we have established, our loyal customer following and the traction we have gained in attracting new customers to our brand.” Ms. Jones concluded.

Results for the Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2020

Net sales decreased 22.6 % to $72.8 million, due to the decline in retail store sales, partially offset by a 32.4% increase in eCommerce sales.

Gross margin rate was 24.6%, as compared to 33.9% in last year's third quarter. This decrease reflected lower merchandise margin due to markdowns, higher shipping costs from increased eCommerce orders and split shipments related to ship from store orders and deleverage due to lower revenues. In addition, occupancy cost deleveraged approximately 30 basis points despite the $2.8 million reduction from savings related to lease negotiations in 2019 as well as 2020. The Company books occupancy at full contract rents until a fully signed amendment is signed and therefore gross profit does not fully reflect rent concessions or deferrals related to COVID.

Selling, general & administrative expenses (“SG&A”) declined $3.0 million, or 10.1%, from last year's third quarter primarily due to lower store and corporate compensation, marketing, professional services and store operations costs, partially offset by an increase in medical insurance claims, and online marketing costs. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expense delevered 500 basis points to 36.1%.

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Expenditures

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.2 million. As of October 31, 2020, bank borrowings under the Company’s Credit Facility totaled $10.1 million, with $6.8 million of availability under its Credit Facility. The Company has $5 million outstanding under its Term Loan Facility. The Company applied loan proceeds from its $10 million PPP loan toward the payment of qualified payroll expenses in accordance with the conditions of the loan agreement. The Company subsequently submitted a loan forgiveness application to the SBA on October 27th and believes that the SBA will approve the PPP Loan forgiveness application and that the loan principal will be entirely forgiven under the CARES Act.

Total inventory was $47.3 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared to $46.4 million at the end of the same period last year. In-transit inventory increased $8.8 million to last year due to a large portion of fall receipts shifting out approximately 3-4 weeks due to COVID-related impacts to our supply chain.

Strategic Alternatives

The Company has experienced, and could continue to experience, impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Company's revenues, results of operations and cash flows continue to be materially adversely impacted, which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date of the accompanying unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. The Company continues to take short term measures to increase its liquidity and sources of financing. However, conditions remain challenging and the Company has engaged strategic advisors including B. Riley Securities Inc. to assist with management's evaluation and pursuit of available strategic alternatives. Various alternatives are being evaluated to improve the Company’s liquidity and financial position, including but not limited to, further lease concessions and deferrals, further reductions of operating and capital expenditures, raising additional capital including seeking a refinancing of the Company's debt, sale of the Company or its assets and restructuring its debt and liabilities through a private restructuring or a restructuring under the protection of applicable bankruptcy laws. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to improve its financial position and liquidity, complete a refinancing, raise additional capital or successfully restructure its indebtedness and liabilities. The Company’s strategic plans are not yet finalized and are subject to numerous uncertainties including negotiations with creditors and investors and conditions in the credit and capital markets.

The Company does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determined that disclosure is appropriate.

Outlook

Due to the continued uncertainty from the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the Company will not be providing guidance for fiscal 2020 at this time.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss), adjusted for Income tax provision (benefit); Other income; Interest expense, net; Depreciation and Amortization; Lease termination fees and related costs, Executive Severance; Stock compensation; Impairment of long-lived assets; and certain discretionary items. Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” below and reconciliations of this non-GAAP measure to the comparable GAAP measure that follows in the table below.

Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered superior to or as a substitute for net income or net loss, or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes the inclusion of these non-GAAP measures provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying performance of the Company’s business operations, especially when comparing such results to previous periods. These non-GAAP measures are not an alternative for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP measure as provided in the tables below.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer featuring exclusively designed privately branded women’s apparel and accessories. As of December 10, 2020, the Company operates 450 stores in 44 states consisting of 315 MPW stores, 76 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 stores in its women’s plus size clothing division CJ Banks. The Company also operates the www.ChristopherandBanks.com eCommerce website.

CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 72,797 $ 94,061 $ 171,403 $ 260,724 Merchandise, buying and occupancy costs 54,862 62,135 143,364 178,710 Gross profit 17,935 31,926 28,039 82,014 Other operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 26,308 29,271 64,192 86,213 Depreciation and amortization 1,993 1,997 5,769 6,578 Impairment of store assets 181 — 445 311 Total other operating expenses 28,482 31,268 70,406 93,102 Operating (loss) income (10,547) 658 (42,367) (11,088) Interest expense, net (270) (138) (823) (405) (Loss) income before income taxes (10,817) 520 (43,190) (11,493) Income tax (benefit) provision (9) 33 (50) 113 Net (loss) income $ (10,808) $ 487 $ (43,140) $ (11,606) Basic (loss) income per share: Net (loss) income $ (0.29) $ 0.01 $ (1.14) $ (0.31) Basic shares outstanding 37,855 37,495 37,728 37,755 Diluted (loss) income per share: Net (loss) income $ (0.29) $ 0.01 $ (1.14) $ (0.31) Diluted shares outstanding 37,855 37,552 37,728 37,755

CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,202 $ 2,150 Accounts receivable 3,209 4,642 Merchandise inventories 47,262 46,394 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,123 4,188 Income taxes receivable 362 334 Total current assets 56,158 57,708 Non-current assets: Property, equipment and improvements, net 20,010 26,560 Operating lease assets 94,974 115,329 Deferred income taxes 613 499 Other assets 1,081 565 Total non-current assets 116,678 142,953 Total assets $ 172,836 $ 200,661 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,151 $ 23,577 Short-term borrowings 13,978 4,550 Current portion of long-term debt 667 — Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 23,824 26,760 Accrued salaries, wages and related expenses 3,494 3,449 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 22,883 21,470 Total current liabilities 99,997 79,806 Non-current liabilities: Deferred lease incentives — — Long-term lease liabilities 88,964 106,146 Long-term debt 14,333 — Other non-current liabilities 3,120 2,006 Total non-current liabilities 106,417 108,152 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 454 452 Additional paid-in capital 129,865 129,273 Accumulated deficit (51,022) (4,147) Common stock held in treasury (112,875) (112,875) Total stockholders' equity (33,578) 12,703 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 172,836 $ 200,661

CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (43,140) $ (11,606) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,769 6,578 Impairment of store assets 445 311 Amortization of financing costs 140 46 Lease expense 15,176 19,320 Stock-based compensation expense 463 570 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (234) (1,875) Merchandise inventories (5,564) (5,355) Prepaid expenses and other assets 233 (712) Income taxes receivable (71) (66) Accounts payable 11,500 5,787 Accrued liabilities (2,458) (2,717) Lease liabilities (13,190) (20,954) Other liabilities 1,307 (230) Net cash used in operating activities (29,624) (10,903) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and improvements (933) (1,632) Net cash used in investing activities (933) (1,632) Cash flows from financing activities: Shares redeemed for payroll taxes (9) (6) Proceeds from bank credit facility 18,155 15,400 Payments of bank credit facility (8,048) (10,850) Payments for debt issuance costs (408) — Proceeds from long-term borrowings 15,000 — Proceeds from secured vendor financing program 3,871 — Acquisition of common stock held in treasury, at cost — (98) Net cash provided by financing activities 28,561 4,446 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,996) (8,089) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,198 10,239 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,202 $ 2,150 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 883 $ 405 Income taxes paid $ 64 $ 263 Accrued purchases of property, equipment and improvements $ 136 $ 93

CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) The following table reconciles from Net (loss) income in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019: Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income on a GAAP basis $ (10,808) $ 487 $ (43,140) $ (11,606) Income tax (benefit) provision (9) 33 (50) 113 Interest expense, net (270) (138) (823) (405) Depreciation & amortization 1,993 1,997 5,769 6,578 Impairment of store assets 181 — 445 311 Lease termination fees and other related costs, net — — — 144 Executive severance — — — 396 Stock based compensation 154 157 463 570 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,219) $ 2,812 $ (35,690) $ (3,089)