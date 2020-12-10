New Scholarship Promotes Diversity in Financial Planning Field

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Akron (UA) is pleased to announce one of the largest single scholarships in financial planning at UA. The Mr. John R. and Dr. Sarah A. Adams Family Scholarship in Financial Planning is a $5,000 yearly scholarship for students studying financial planning at UA. It was established to support the next generation of financial advisors, create greater opportunities for professional advancement and shape a better financial future for the entire community.

“Our financial planning students average 25 to 30 hours of outside work per week in addition to being full-time students,” said Barry Mulholland, Ph.D., director of UA’s financial planning program. “A $5,000 scholarship will essentially give these students back 10 to 18 hours per week to devote to studying, academic development and industry preparation. After a year of trying financial times, it will also help ensure students do not have to choose between paying for school and providing for their own or their family’s basic needs.”

In addition to receiving scholarship funds, the recipient will also have access to ongoing mentorship from donor John Adams, who is the founder and principal of wealth management firm Adams, Gut & Associates. Adams and his team of highly skilled professionals will provide the scholarship recipient with opportunities for real-world experience and the chance to gain a competitive industry edge.

“Sarah and I decided to create this scholarship as a way of giving back to the University and a profession that has been incredibly impactful and rewarding in our lives,” said John Adams. “We are excited to pay it forward and assist students who choose to go into this most honorable profession: helping others accomplish the highest and best financial lives for themselves and those they care about.”

John’s wife, Dr. Sarah Adams, is a pediatrician at Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics in Hudson. She commented, “As a physician, I’m always educating others – parents, patients and the next generation of doctors. The medical field is advancing in gender and racial equity, and we’re eager to contribute to similar progress in financial services. We hope this scholarship can help overcome barriers to entry in the profession as we support up-and-coming financial planning students.”

To qualify for the scholarship, students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average, be in good standing at the University and demonstrate financial need. Preference will be given to female students and diverse candidates as a means to encourage more diversity, equity and inclusion in the financial planning workforce. The scholarship is available for the Fall 2021 semester. More details can be found through the UA Department of Development or through Adams, Gut & Associates.

About Adams, Gut & Associates: Adams, Gut & Associates is a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm of Northwestern Mutual based in Akron, OH, and serving clients across all 50 U.S. states. Beginning in 1987 with John Adams’ college internship and blossoming into a growing partnership with Lead Advisor Dan Gut and five other associates, Adams, Gut & Associates is the premier financial planning firm for physicians, health care executives and business owners both locally and nationally.