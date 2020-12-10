Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Offers FREE Flu Vaccination Family Clinic

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Children’s Hospital Los Angeles:
|
WHAT:
|
Get your free flu shot at select CHLA Specialty Care Centers. No appointment needed. Available for the whole family. www.CHLA.org/events
|
WHY:
|
The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America recommends everyone over 6 months of age receive the flu vaccine every year. With COVID-19 numbers at critical levels, it’s now more crucial than ever to be vigilant about your family’s health.
|
WHEN:
|
Saturday, December 12
|
Saturday, December 19
|
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|
WHERE:
|
Walk-up clinic
|
|
|
Drive-up clinics
|
|