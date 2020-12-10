Zelis Launches Digital Platform, Creates 24/7 Thought Leadership Destination for the Payments Industry

BEDMINSTER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zelis, the healthcare industry’s leading claims cost and payments optimization platform with superior technology and solutions to price, pay and explain claims, today announced the launch of the Zelis Assembly, a unifying, digital platform bringing together key stakeholders within the payments industry. The Zelis Assembly provides expert videos, industry research, tools, live events and guided meetings for payers and providers. Visitors will be able to engage and connect with peers and healthcare payments leaders in this dynamic environment. The platform features on-demand videos, case studies and live events, all accessible anywhere, anytime via iOS and Android devices using the free Zelis Assembly app.

Mastercard, Bain & Company, and PwC leaders, along with executives at leading healthcare providers, have joined the Zelis Assembly to share their insights and perspectives about the industry.

The Zelis Assembly covers a wide range of content, from technology to legislation to innovation in payments. Topics in the platform include:

3 Shifts Driving Change in Healthcare (and the Legislation Behind Those Shifts)

The Other Side of Paper: Flipping the Script on Check Payments

The Problem with Paper: Mastercard and the Future of Electronic Payments in Healthcare

Following the Breadcrumbs: Unraveling the Mystery of Healthcare Convergence

The 80/20 Challenge in Healthcare Payments

“Our mission is to close the gap between payers and providers in healthcare payments,” said R. Andrew Eckert, Zelis CEO. “We’re excited to launch the Zelis Assembly and bring together the best minds in healthcare payments to solve the biggest problems in healthcare.”

To gain access to the thought leadership content on the Zelis Assembly, engage with Zelis leaders and hear from industry experts, payers and providers on the hottest topics impacting healthcare payments, click here.

