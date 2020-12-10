On-Site COVID-19 Testing Service Arrives at FLL

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Effective Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the Broward County Aviation Department (BCAD) began offering a COVID-19 virus testing service at Broward County's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) as an additional amenity for the traveling public. The opening of FLL's on-site testing service comes as more international and domestic destinations require travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test as part of their entry requirements and/or submit to quarantine restrictions.

"We recognize this is an amenity that's in demand by our patrons due to destination requirements, and by giving passengers the option to get tested at FLL, we're hoping this will be another opportunity to boost consumer confidence in flying," said Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation. "The testing offered will be available to all airline passengers flying from FLL."

BCAD is partnering with Miramar-based Spirit Airlines and Nomi Health of Utah on the testing service as a way to support a safer and healthier travel experience for airport guests and employees. The Nomi Health-operated service is located pre-security in Terminal 3, on the lower level near baggage claim. Initial operating hours of the site are 7AM to 9PM daily.

"Spirit Airlines is pleased to be working with BCAD to bring COVID-19 testing to FLL. We know our guests are ready to see their friends and loved ones, and we believe accessible testing with quick results will help them ensure everyone is safe when they're reunited," the company said in a statement. "On-site testing is a great option, and it adds to our multi-layered approach to safety. As the largest carrier at FLL, we felt like it was important to work directly with the airport to get this program in place in time for the holidays."

Spirit contracted with Nomi Health to provide its COVID-19 testing services at FLL on behalf of the Aviation Department. This is Nomi's first airport-based testing site.

"Nomi is proud to partner with Broward County and FLL to help keep travelers safe this holiday season," said Mark Newman, co-founder and CEO, Nomi Health. "Across Florida and around the country, Nomi breaks down barriers to COVID-19 testing by delivering affordable, accurate and efficient testing experiences. With Fort Lauderdale serving as a major travel hub, testing will help travelers contain the spread of COVID-19 within their families and across our communities nationwide to ensure they get home safely for the holidays."

FLL is the second major Florida airport behind Tampa International Airport to offer on-site COVID-19 testing. Here's a quick overview of the COVID-19 testing service at FLL:

Online registration for appointments via Nomi Health weblink

Proof of travel to/from FLL (ticketed itinerary, paper ticket, boarding pass) will be required for testing

Types of test to be offered: Rapid Antigen with results in 30 minutes and a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test with results within 48 hours

Test costs: $69 for Rapid Antigen and $99 for the PCR test

For more information about FLL's COVID testing site, visit fll.net/coronavirus.

About Broward's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

The Aviation Department is a self-supporting department of the Broward County Board of County Commissioners. It does not rely on local tax dollars for operations and capital improvements. FLL is located in Greater Fort Lauderdale in the heart of Florida's Gold Coast. In 2019, the airport served 36.7M passengers with more than 380 departures a day and offered nonstop service to 84 U.S. cities and global connectivity to more than 66 international destinations in 33 countries. The Aviation Department also operates North Perry, a general aviation airport for private and charter aircraft operators. Call 954-359-6100 for more information. For updates on airport programs and services, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, or visit fll.net.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a direct healthcare solution focused on increasing access to care by removing inefficiencies and reducing costs. Nomi Health applies its direct healthcare model to help governments, businesses, and organizations scale to meet the public health challenges of COVID-19 with increased access, quality, and efficiency. As a leading COVID-19 testing provider in the U.S., Nomi Health has already enabled governments and organizations to complete more than 4 million online COVID-19 health assessments and conducts more than 30,000 PCR and antigen tests every day, at a cost savings of 30 percent. Nomi Health's end-to-end testing solution includes health assessment technology, testing infrastructure and certified labs. Find out more at nomihealth.com.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.