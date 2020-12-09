WIREWAX to Power Interactive Television on Chromecast with Google TV™ and other Android TV™ OS Devices

INTERACTIVE, Powered by WIREWAX is available now for download on Google Play. (Video: Business Wire)

INTERACTIVE, Powered by WIREWAX is available now for download on Google Play. (Video: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WIREWAX, the global leader in interactive video, is accelerating the interactive and shoppable experiences on Chromecast with Google TV™ and other Android TV™ OS devices.

With the launch of the new app INTERACTIVE, Powered by WIREWAX, viewers are invited to pause the video at any point with their existing TV remotes to instantly unlock a wealth of information, explore more and even buy what they see, leveraging the incredible library of the world's content with Google. Through INTERACTIVE, viewers can discover:

People & Places: Pause and instantly get the names of actors, bios, a full canvas of their work and much more.

Pause and instantly get the names of actors, bios, a full canvas of their work and much more. Knowledge Panels & Recipes: Cook what you’ve been watching with instant access to the ingredients, recipes and the tools the cooks use.

Cook what you’ve been watching with instant access to the ingredients, recipes and the tools the cooks use. Stickers: Using WIREWAX’s award-winning AI algorithms for face detection and motion tracking, you can turn any paused frame into a playful shareable meme with creative graphic layers.

Using WIREWAX’s award-winning AI algorithms for face detection and motion tracking, you can turn any paused frame into a playful shareable meme with creative graphic layers. Shopping opportunities: Shop the products in the video or find similar products with WIREWAX’s automatic vision engine and link directly to retailers and universal carts.

“Just because the TV has never changed, doesn’t make it right,” said WIREWAX CEO, Steve Callanan. “We’re all being thrust into a super-connected world for an ever-demanding audience. So it was inevitable that TV would only need to become more interactive, not less so. The WIREWAX platform has been helping content creators make video and TV content interactive for over a decade, and now the hardware in our homes has evolved alongside the access to relevant and timely information, the perfect harmony of TV, tech and the web has gracefully arrived.”

Learn more at www.wirewax.com/google

About WIREWAX:

WIREWAX is award-winning interactive TV technology at the forefront of a paradigm shift to viewer centric technologies that empower audiences and inspire creators to lean-in.

Used today by more than 39,000 brands, broadcasters, studios and publishers including Disney, Nike, Walmart, NBC, Salesforce, Samsung, Lexus & now proudly, Google.

