SwabTek Introduces Technology to Help Fight the Growing Drug Crisis

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SwabTek offers easy-to-use, safe and affordable narcotics field tests that help governments, airports, schools, corporations and consumers fight the drug crisis. In light of growing drug abuse during the pandemic, SwabTek is expanding its line of innovative presumptive test kits with new, in-demand tests such as Fentanyl+ and Nicotine+.

With over 40 states reporting increases in opioid-related deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of fentanyl in the nation’s drug supply has contributed greatly to the country’s opioid and addiction crisis. The drug crisis has also reached our youth with nicotine and marijuana vaping on the rise among teens in school campuses, with 35% of high school seniors having vaped nicotine and more than one-fifth (21%) having vaped marijuana in the last 12 months, according to a recent study.

“We know that drug distribution and use is on the rise due to the pandemic’s impact on people’s lives, and we want to be part of the solution to combat the drug crisis in the U.S. and abroad,” said Bobby Betros, CEO for SwabTek. “For the first time, consumers now have tools at their disposal that can be used in drug prevention and education, harm reduction and community enforcement.”

Debby Warren, Executive Director of ENSEMBLE Greater Moncton, a Canadian harm reduction group explained, “We started using SwabTek’s Fentanyl+ test kits as part of our overdose prevention efforts. Their easy-to-use surface testing kits help us in our goal to minimize the harm and risks associated with drug use to save lives.”

The Washoe County School District Police Department in Reno, Nevada started using SwabTek Cannabis test kits to test students’ vape pens, edibles, creams and other questionable substances.

“With other types of test kits, there was no way to test vape pens or other products like that,” said Washoe County School District Police sergeant Tracy Moore. “SwabTek test kits are helping us identify what kids have on them. They’re reliable, quick field tests that are easier to use than other tests on the market.”

SwabTek’s test kits are designed to test surfaces for the presumptive presence of opioids, amphetamines, cocaine, cannabis and nicotine, as well as the chemicals used in wet and dry explosives. Traditionally available only to law enforcement, these test kits are safe and simple for anyone to use, free of harmful chemicals, highly sensitive and accurate, and usable on any surface or sample.

“By making a user-safe, innovative testing solution to everyone, we’re hopeful that more people will be able to secure their environment, while saving lives, with our reliable screening products,” concluded Betros.

Developed by a team of research chemists, the SwabTek brand debuted on the market last fall and has been used by hundreds of police and school resource officers, healthcare professionals, and other safety personnel in the U.S., Europe and South America.

About SwabTek, a Veriteque brand

SwabTek test kits set a new standard for narcotics and explosives presumptive field testing with technology that is simple, safe and effective. SwabTek offers the world's only dry reagent-based narcotics and explosives field tests and puts user-friendly field test kits back in the hands of frontline security professionals. In addition to test kits, SwabTek also sources personal protective equipment available for purchase for frontline health care personnel.