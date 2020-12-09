Boral North America Launches Kindred Outdoors and Surrounds

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boral North America introduces Kindred Outdoors and Surrounds, an outdoor living products brand featuring a collection of outdoor kitchens and fireplaces, artisan fire bowls and indoor fireplace surrounds. Kindred product profiles range from traditional to contemporary designs, while their easy-to-install solutions allow builders, landscape architects or homeowners to customize, create and transform an outdoor living space within hours.

“Over the course of several years, our team has collaborated with landscape designers, builders, architects and interior designers to create pieces that would enrich homeowners’ experiences in indoor and outdoor living areas for all seasons,” said Sarah Lograsso, Director of Marketing. “Each piece transforms its surroundings and allows specifiers to create an elevated environment for gathering spaces with customizable modular components and unique fire features to fit every style.”

The catalog of Kindred products includes:

Kindred Fire Bowls : Each Fire Bowl features a patent-pending brass burner system that uses half the fuel of conventional fire rings, yet produces higher flames and brighter appearance. Fire Bowls ship complete with lava rock and match-lit components and are made from strong, glass-fiber reinforced concrete. Each Fire Bowl is available in four colors in either Honed or Travertine finishes.

Signature Kitchens : Each Signature Kitchen is pre-designed to fit a variety of size and style configurations and ships complete with all necessary cabinets, bolts and end caps . Each piece is made of glass-fiber reinforced concrete which can be installed on any solid flooring surface without concrete footings or rebar, drastically reducing installation time . The design is completed by selecting a stone or brick finish, appliances and countertop material.

Fireplaces and Fire Pits : Kindred's selection of outdoor Fireplaces and Fire Pits include the Kittredge™ Gas Burning Fire Pit, the Sherwood™ Wood Burning Fireplace or the Wilmington™ Gas-Burning Fireplace. Each can be dressed with stone or brick for the ultimate masonry appearance.

Fireplace Surrounds: Each profile includes legs and a mantelpiece to frame the fireplace, and is available in either Honed or Travertine finishes. The four color options are designed to represent the various types of natural limestone found across France and other parts of Europe.

Products can be purchased directly from the Kindred website or through Kindred’s dedicated network of dealers and distributors. For more information, visit MyKindredLiving.com.

About Kindred Outdoors and Surrounds

Distinguished by craftsmanship, accentuated by firelight, and designed to gather round, Kindred Outdoors & Surrounds creates memorable spaces that bring people together through thoughtful composition and functionality. With hand-forged fire bowls, fireplace surrounds, and outdoor kitchens, friends and family can commune, converse and unwind in comfort, both inside and outside of the home. Launched in 2020 by Boral North America, Kindred Outdoors & Surrounds provides outdoor living and fireplace products that can be specified to feature any manufactured stone from the Boral family of brands including Eldorado Stone, Cultured Stone, Dutch Quality, StoneCraft and ProStone. For more information, visit MyKindredLiving.com.