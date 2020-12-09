Empower Retirement announces partnership with LPGA Tour champion Cheyenne Knight

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower Retirement, the nation’s second-largest retirement services provider,1 today announced its sponsorship of Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour champion and 2019 Rookie of the Year Cheyenne Knight.

The 23-year-old from Aledo, Texas, will sport Empower’s logo during the 2021 & 2022 LPGA Tour seasons. Knight will kick off the partnership at the 75th U.S. Women’s Open Championship, which runs Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

Known for embracing challenges, the former University of Alabama All-American turned pro in 2018. The next year she won the LPGA Tour Volunteers of America Classic and was named 2019 LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

“Cheyenne’s pure joy for the sport radiates every single time she steps on the course. Her enthusiasm is what attracts fans, and her skills are what keeps them fans,” said Edmund F. Murphy III, Empower Retirement President and CEO. “We are excited to partner with this young, rising champion and look forward to watching her career.”

The partnership with Knight will include various engagement and social opportunities with Empower clients and partners. Empower and Knight also will participate in a joint program aimed at using social media to directly address and discuss the unique financial challenges faced by women aged 20-35.

“Cheyenne Knight will be a fantastic brand ambassador who says her No. 1 goal is to put forth her best effort in everything she does and to embrace every challenge — those are characteristics we believe in at Empower,” said Stephen Jenks, Chief Marketing Officer for Empower Retirement. “We are looking forward to our joint partnership with Cheyenne that opens up discussions about finances and financial issues with young women.”

The sponsorship with Knight expands Empower’s sports marketing investments. Empower has made investments with NFL teams and a Major League Soccer team in markets in which Empower has a large concentration of associates and customer base. Empower also has sponsorship deals with PGA Tour golfers Brendan Steele, Webb Simpson and Robert Streb. In 2019, Empower entered into a 21-year agreement with the Denver Broncos for the naming rights to “Empower Field at Mile High.”

Empower’s expanded sports marketing program complements the company’s national TV advertising campaign that was launched in 2020 to continue to build brand awareness across audience segments.

About Empower Retirement

Headquartered in metro Denver, Empower Retirement administers $710 billion in assets for more than 9.4 million retirement plan participants as of Sept. 30, 2020.2 It is the nation’s second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants. Empower serves all segments of the employer-sponsored retirement plan market: government 457 plans; small, midsize and large corporate 401(k) clients; nonprofit 403 (b) entities; private-label recordkeeping clients; and IRA customers. Personal Capital, a subsidiary of Empower Retirement, is an industry-leading hybrid wealth manager that currently manages more than $13 billion in assets virtually delivered from offices across the U.S. For more information please visit empower-retirement.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

1 Pensions & Investments 2020 Defined Contribution Survey Ranking as of April 2020.

2 As of September 30, 2020. Information refers to the business of Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, including Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York and GWFS Equities, Inc. GWLA’s consolidated total assets under administration (AUA) were $709.9B. AUA is a non-GAAP measure and does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company. GWLA’s statutory assets total $54.8B and liabilities total $51.8B. GWLANY statutory assets total $1.69B and liabilities total $1.57B.