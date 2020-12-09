Introducing the Forrest Sequoia – the First Forrest Lamp from NFL Standout Forrest Lamp and Lamps Plus

Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Forrest Lamp next to the Forrest lamp from Lamps Plus. Lamp's first signature lamp, the Forrest Sequoia floor lamp combines strength and power in a faux wood finish. The floor lamp blocks darkness from hindering room users. (Photo: Business Wire)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Forrest Lamp next to the Forrest lamp from Lamps Plus. Lamp's first signature lamp, the Forrest Sequoia floor lamp combines strength and power in a faux wood finish. The floor lamp blocks darkness from hindering room users. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tough. Strong. Powerful. The Forrest Sequoia, the floor lamp from Lamps Plus and Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Forrest Lamp, is all of these and a stylish, handsome accent for the home.

Lamps Plus today unveiled the first signature lamp from Forrest Lamp, the standout Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman. The Forrest lamp combines elements of strength and resilience with a faux wood finish to generate unmatched illumination and style to become a force in the home.

The Forrest Sequoia floor lamp is a bright spot for both the season and the home. The lamp is also appropriate for the 2020-2021 NFL season with fans improving their homes while primarily watching their teams on screens at home.

Manufactured by Lamps Plus, Forrest Lamp’s lamp has a brown finish resembling a rugged tree trunk and is available now as a limited-edition release for $199.99 from LampsPlus.com and all Lamps Plus stores in seven western states.

See the lamp here: www.LampsPlus.com/forrest

Lamp, in his fourth year, is on his way to becoming a household name with a breakout year as a starting offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Chargers. He has made a strong presence on the team’s offense.

Standing just over five feet, the Forrest Sequoia lamp is a steadfast and powerful entry into the living room, family room, den or man cave. The lamp blocks bothersome darkness from hindering activities of room users. The resin body is unwavering, resembling a tough tree trunk painted over with a faux wood finish. When either of two pull chains are pulled, light is rapidly unleashed from one of two 75 watt standard light bulbs, a sudden acceleration reminiscent of Forrest Lamp bursting from his three-point stance to pull down the line and clear away a linebacker. The floor lamp weighs 25 pounds, a solid addition to any room but with agility to be moved to other areas of the home where light is needed.

The Forrest Sequoia floor lamp model was named for both the visually striking and dominant giant trees found on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California and the forest bearing these tall, thick trees.

“We’re sure this Forrest lamp will make a strong statement,” said Dennis Swanson, Founder and CEO of Lamps Plus. “The Forrest Sequoia is almost must-have portable lighting for those who need a rustic floor lamp. The color brown is expected to be big in 2021 so this lamp creates opportunities. We’re eager to get the first Forrest Lamp signature lamp to customers throughout this season.”

Lamp uses Lamps Plus designs, including a chandelier, ceiling fans, table lamps, sofas and patio furniture, throughout his home.

“This Forrest lamp is awesome – it looks like a forest tree trunk, perfect for my name, of course. The lamp and the wicker shade are definitely my style,” Lamp said. “You can’t go wrong adding the Forrest lamp to your place.”

“I’ve dreamed of having my own signature shoe, so having a Lamps Plus lamp with my name is right up there. Because a lamp is used almost daily, it’s crucial. After I’ve protected our quarterback and opened holes for running backs with my fellow linemen during an exhausting game, I look forward to joining my girlfriend, Natosha, on our sofa. A properly lit home is everything,” Lamp said.

Lamp has been a promotional partner of Lamps Plus since prior to his selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

For photos of Forrest Lamp and the Forrest Sequoia lamp: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/m5nqpw2p36txth5/AADr3SZJhC3LRc0wPnLUcJQ3a?dl=0