Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers Partners with CarePayment to Offer Families Affordable Payment Options

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers (Hopebridge), a center-based therapy provider that improves the quality of lives of children and families touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), recently partnered with CarePayment, a company specializing in enabling patients to pay for their healthcare with a 0.00% APR solution.

“Our goal at Hopebridge is to help children with autism flourish,” said Dennis May, Hopebridge Chief Executive Officer. “We want to ensure that all families are able to access the care their children need, especially during these difficult financial times. Partnering with CarePayment allows us to offer families affordable payment plans with low monthly payments and no interest. It’s truly been a lifeline for many of the families we serve.”

Through the CarePayment plan, Hopebridge now offers a long-term financing option with no application and no impact to credit score. All Hopebridge families qualify for the CarePayment program. Families are treated with respect, provided with convenient ways to pay (by text, mail, phone, or secure portal) and have access to CarePayment’s compassionate customer care center 24/7.

“Families shouldn’t have to worry about how they’ll pay for treatment. We’re proud to partner with Hopebridge to offer payment plans that help families afford the care they need,” said Craig Hodges, CarePayment Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on providing CarePayment members with exceptional customer service through their preferred method, whether that’s high-touch human support or digital communication and payment tools.”

Hopebridge represents one of more than 400 providers that now offer the CarePayment solution.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech, and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hopebridge currently operates in six states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, with additional states planned in 2021. For more information, visit www.hopebridge.com.

About CarePayment

CarePayment is a patient financing company that accelerates a healthcare providers' transition to the new consumer-driven healthcare market. Powered by advanced technology and analytics, our innovative patient financing solutions improve patient satisfaction and loyalty while delivering superior financial results. By partnering with healthcare providers to make affordable financial options available, CarePayment helps patients get the care they need, when they need it, while protecting the financial health of provider organizations so they can continue to offer valuable care to the community. CarePayment's patient-friendly financing is compliant with applicable state and federal consumer credit laws, requires no application, and is supported by a friendly US-based customer service staff. Accounts for the program are issued by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Find more information at www.carepayment.com.