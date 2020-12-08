C-Sweet Webinar: “2020 Holiday Celebration”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C-Sweet, a rapidly growing national organization with a mission to foster executive level relationships for women across sectors in business and industry, has announced a new Webinar – 2020 Holiday Celebration and Goal Setting – set for Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 4 pm PST. With the ongoing global pandemic, C-Sweet is ready to close out the year and look forward to new possibilities.

“We’re all ready to put 2020 behind us,” said Dianne Gubin, President of Amplify Professional Services Inc., an executive search and IT consulting firm, and Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “This program will help us end the year on a positive note. We’re all looking forward to setting new personal and professional goals.”

“While many of us set annual goals, we want to get a jump start on the year,” said Beth Hilbing, Sr. Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner at Boeing, as well as Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “Whether it be professional, personal, health or financial goals, where we focus is what we create. The women of C-Sweet are all high performing executives. It’s great to take an hour and think about what we want going forward.”

C-Sweet speaker:

Michele Lando, CEO, Skillset Communications, Inc. Michele is a highly successful communications strategist. Her career includes mentoring senior executives, emerging leaders, and their teams In Fortune 500 companies to communicate differently with themselves and with others to influence outcomes in the workplace, develop culture, and impact community.

She is the best-selling author of Create Demand For Your Brand. Her TEDx talk, “Aligning Your Purpose, Passion and Profit”, was inspired by her book. For more on Skillset Communications, go to www.Skillset.com

Opening remarks by:

Renee Brown is the former Senior Vice President, Chief of Basketball Operation and Player Relations of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Renee played a significant and integral role in the establishment of the WNBA, creating the player personnel department that now claims over 1000 elite players representing 50+ countries. The WNBA is recognized as the longest running women’s professional sports league in the United States.

C-Sweet corporate sponsors for this event include:

Converge Technology Solutions, a North American Software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services, and Foxcroft, the leader in non-iron shirts as well as lifestyle apparel for women, owned by The Apparel Group Ltd., is a better-priced women's apparel collection that is distributed to more than 1,200 retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Von Maur, and Amazon.com. Inspired by signature patterns, vibrant colors and feminine shapes, Foxcroft is designed for the confident woman who enjoys a casual but polished look.

Registration and Featured Non-Profit

To register for this free online event, to go https://www.csweet.org/Events and sign up.

The webinar’s featured nonprofit: RedRover staff and volunteers provide temporary emergency sheltering, resources, financial assistance and emotional support when animals and people are in crisis. We empower educators to help kids develop empathy and awareness of animals’ well-being and increase awareness about the importance of the human-animal bond. RedRover

About C-Sweet

C-Sweet creates opportunities for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement. This includes female CEO, CFO, COO, CIO / CTO, CMO, President, Vice President and Director level attendees, as well as Founders across industries. Executives in finance include Venture Capital, Private Equity, Institutional Investment, Investment Banking, Family Offices, Hedge Funds, and more for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement.

C-Sweet™ fosters executive level relationships for business development, collaboration and expanded career paths. The group focuses on creating expanded professional networks of female colleagues in leadership positions to foster innovation and creates new opportunities for trusted and confidential exchange and business / career development as members connect with others to freely brainstorm and discuss challenges facing business and individual projects.

Emerging leaders are supported by women who support Women on their way to the top and extend a hand to those that follow through the creation of learning and networking opportunities that lead to professional growth and personal advancement.

The organization offers exclusive educational networking events, panels and keynotes regularly. To sign up for the mailing list and attend future events, send email to: CSweetExecs@gmail.com. To join C-sweet, or become a sponsor, go to www.csweet.org.