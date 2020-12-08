The Phantom Thieves Are Back in Action! Persona 5 Strikers Launches on February 23 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Persona 5 Strikers is coming to PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ and Steam® on February 23! Digital and physical pre-orders will be available for all platforms on December 10th at 4PM PT.

Persona 5 Strikers takes players on an epic road trip with the Phantom Thieves, where they strike back against the corruption overwhelming cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis!

New story and sights - Persona 5 Strikers features a deep story campaign and thrilling combat that makes for a true Persona experience. Visit 6 different cities across Japan, cook tantalizing regional recipes, and lend a helping hand to those in need; then fight against the Shadows to uncover the source of the corruption within the Metaverse dungeons. Jump into the story whether you are a newcomer to the series or a longtime fan!

Fight with Style - Attack enemies in the hybrid battle system that fuses explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move. Gain an advantage over your enemies by ambushing them, striking their elemental weaknesses to knock them down, and deal the finishing blow with an All-Out Attack!

Harness the Phantom Thieves' full strength - All Phantom Thieves are fully playable, so utilize each character's specific skills and summon their Personas for smooth, elegant combat! Strengthen their skills and abilities and fight with your own style. Each character has their own unique suite of wide-ranging, flashy spells and magic to clear out big hordes. Have you ever wanted to fight as a giant cat bus? Well, look no further. Persona 5 Strikers is purrfect for you.

Watch the Persona 5 Strikers Announce Trailer on the official ATLUS West channel.

About Persona 5 Strikers

Looking for some rest and relaxation, the Phantom Thieves set out to begin their road trip, until a ruthless Kyoto detective enlists their help investigating a series of strange cases occurring across Japan... otherwise, he'll arrest Joker. As they dig deeper into the mystery, they discover another realm where innocent people are being jailed and forced to forfeit their hearts' desires by the whims of its ruler. In typical Phantom Thieves style, they're going to use everything they've got to liberate the imprisoned, return their hearts, and strike back against the corruption in their most explosive fight yet!

More information about the game can be found on the official site: www.atlus.com/p5s

About ATLUS

