Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Holds Stable Outlook on U.S. Health Insurance Industry

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best is maintaining a stable market segment outlook on the U.S. health insurance industry for 2021, due to the segment’s strong position that gives it the ability to navigate the complexities and challenges of next year despite the pandemic.

In its new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: U.S. Health,” AM Best notes the factors contributing to the stable outlook, including:

Significantly higher-than-expected earnings in 2020 due to delayed elective and routine care;

Strong risk-adjusted capitalization and good liquidity metrics, including cash accumulation;

The relatively modest cost of COVID-19 treatments; and

The potential positive impact of the new administration’s health care initiatives.

The health insurance industry’s earnings through the first nine months of 2020 grew substantially from the same period in 2019 on an increase in underwriting gains. Given the general expectation of higher frequency and severity of claims in 2021, earnings are likely to deteriorate compared with 2020.

Although COVID-19 is one of the top risks for the health insurance industry, the pandemic’s progression and clinical protocols have resulted in relatively low medical treatment costs, and the financial burden on health insurance companies has been very limited. Medical treatment protocols are improving, allowing for shorter hospital stays and more-effective handling, but a growing number of COVID-19 cases could still result in higher costs for carriers. Additionally, given the growing evidence of long-term negative health impacts for COVID-19 patients, the cost of long-term treatments is likely to increase and become another pressure point for earnings. Carriers expect the volume of elective and routine procedures to increase in 2021 however, if the pandemic remains out of control in 2021, medical utilization may not return to normal levels.

A ruling on the most-recent Affordable Care Act (ACA) case, which went before the U.S. Supreme Court in late 2020, is expected in the first half of 2021. That decision could invalidate the ACA, dealing a heavy blow to the individual and Medicaid market segments; however, any potential changes are unlikely to be implemented immediately. As a result, in that event, AM Best does not foresee any impact on health insurers for 2021.

In AM Best’s view, the health insurance industry’s 2021 financial results will depend on how many uncertainties are resolved, as the pandemic, economic recovery and a new administration’s policies impact the health industry. However, in the last five years, health insurance carriers have strengthened their resilience and bolstered their ability to adjust to a rapidly changing market and regulatory environment.

