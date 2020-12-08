Olay Body Teams Up with Olympic Snowboarder Jamie Anderson to Gear Up for Winter Skin Dryness

Cold weather doesn’t have to be synonymous with dry, flaky skin. Olay Body partnered with professional snowboarder and 2X Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Anderson, to celebrate the journeys of fearless women that brave the harshest winter conditions every day. Source: Olay Body

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of the cold winter months, Olay Body is teaming up with professional snowboarder and 2X Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Anderson, to celebrate the journeys of fearless women who brave the harshest winter conditions every day. Inspired by the stories of women like Jamie, Olay Body wants to give women the tools they need to combat the snow and freezing temperatures that take a toll on skin. Olay Body also joined forces with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang to share tips that will allow them to winter-proof their shower routine.

Winter skin dryness is often caused by decreased humidity, and a lot of women aren’t aware that a solid skincare regimen begins in the shower, so it’s important to use products that aid in retaining moisture such as Olay’s Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Rinse Off Body Conditioner in Shea Butter. Formulated with skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B3 complex, Olay Body’s Premium Collection works overtime on your skin even during the harshest conditions.

"I love the winter because I get to ride the mountains and do what I love, but the snow and freezing temperatures take a toll on my skin," said Jamie Anderson, a professional snowboarder. "A big part of being fearless is feeling good in my skin, and Olay’s Premium Body Care Collection really sets the tone for the day by moisturizing my skin from the second I jump out of the shower."

To learn more about how Jamie achieves visibly healthy skin throughout the winter, Olay Body met with her on the slopes to capture an exclusive interview that can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JLSy_vFPo8&feature=youtu.be.

With more than 65 years of skin science and insights, Olay Body has worked tirelessly to provide women with an easy, trusted solution for their dry winter skin. In fact, a recent study revealed that 9 out of 10 female dermatologists would recommend Olay Premium Body Wash for their patients. Women can rest assured that Olay Premium Body Washes are a great choice since they are dermatologically approved by the Skin Health Alliance, an organization of independent dermatologists and skin scientists who have verified the products as safe and effective for dry skin improvement.

"It's important for women like Jamie who spend their days and nights outside in low temperatures to protect their skin with not only warm clothing but also products that are formulated with ingredients that moisturize to improve the skin barrier," said Dr. Sheila Farhang, board-certified dermatologist. "I always recommend Olay’s Premium Body Wash to my patients during the winter because it improves skin three times better than the leading competitor, boosts the skin's moisture barrier, and improves skin dryness."

Cold temperature doesn’t have to be synonymous with dry, flaky skin. Dr. Sheila recommends the following three tips to brave the winter elements:

Tip #1: I advise my patients to decrease shower length and use tepid water temperature instead of hot, especially in the winter. A hot shower may feel fantastic in the morning or after a long chilly day, but hot water actually strips away the skin's natural oils and disrupts surface lipids and proteins. This damage results in dry, irritated skin.

Tip #2: Use a body cleanser that gets moisture deep into the skin's surface. Most traditional soaps strip away the skin's natural oils, but the products in the Olay Premium Body Wash Collection are formulated with supercharged ingredients, including niacinamide. With their unique lock-in-moisture technology, these formulas infuse moisture 10 layers deep without leaving a coated feeling on the skin.

Tip #3: Moisturizing is key to your skin surviving cold temperatures. For an extra dose of moisture, instead of lotion, consider adding an in-shower moisturizer to your daily body care routine like Olay's Rinse-Off Body Conditioner. Many lotions only provide temporary relief and have to be reapplied during your day. Olay's Rinse-Off Body Conditioner fights dryness all day so you won't need to apply moisturizer out of the shower.

Learn more about Olay’s Premium Body Care Collection at Olay.com.

