HanesBrands Recognized for Sustainability Leadership with First ‘A List’ Score in CDP 2020 Climate Change Report

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) today announced it has earned its first “A List” recognition for leadership in corporate sustainability in the CDP 2020 Climate Change Report.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition for leadership in corporate responsibility and, in particular, addressing climate change,” said Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands CEO. “Consumers around the world are increasingly focused on how companies operate, and this honor shows that consumers can be confident in our commitment to sustainability and feel great about apparel made by HanesBrands.”

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

“Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, and is even more impressive in this challenging year marked by COVID-19,” said Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP. “The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, deforestation and water insecurity is enormous. Our A List celebrates those companies that are preparing to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

In October, HanesBrands announced wide-ranging 2030 global sustainability goals that include a commitment to science-based environmental targets, a goal of improving the lives of at least 10 million people, and addressing the use of plastics and sustainable raw materials in products and packaging. The goals were launched via a new sustainability website, designed to increase company transparency and reporting on key metrics, including diversity, human rights benchmarks and risk assessments for investors.

Chris Fox, appointed HanesBrands’ chief sustainability officer in November, said: “We’ve made significant progress, but there is much work to do. Our aggressive new 2030 goals, focused on people, planet and product will help create sustainable value for our company, our investors, our consumers, our employees and our communities.”

The company, which has also earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star partner of the year/sustained excellence award for 11 consecutive years, has significantly reduced energy use and carbon emissions since implementing an energy management program in 2007. Recent achievements include optimizing biomass procedures to improve thermal efficiency and replacing HVAC systems, air compressors and lighting with more energy-efficient equipment.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$106 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020. This is in addition to the hundreds of cities, states and regions who have disclosed, making CDP’s platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 63,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).