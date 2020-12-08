Acrisure Unveils New Tech-Enabled Brand

“The new brand symbolizes our commitment to tech enabling every facet of our business and is an outward display of these intentions," said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Acrisure.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acrisure, one of the world’s top-10 insurance brokers, today unveiled its new brand identity which underlines its unique combination of financial strength, industry expertise and global distribution power with the integration and deployment of best-in-class artificial intelligence and technology. The new brand supports Acrisure’s drive to become the most tech-enabled insurance broker in the world.

While the new brand identity signifies Acrisure’s tech-enabled strategy, it stays true to what has fueled the company’s extraordinary growth to date—the people who comprise its unique Agency Partner model, hence the new Acrisure tagline, Powered by Exceptional Partnerships and Technology. Visually, Acrisure’s new logo is an evolution of its legacy mark and acknowledges the company’s efforts to harness the power of AI.

Today’s rebranding announcement builds on the recent acquisition of the AI-powered insurance businesses of Tulco LLC. The infusion of Tulco AI into the Acrisure network has already accelerated sales development and risk intelligence across Acrisure’s entire portfolio. Since finalizing the acquisition of Tulco, the newly formed Acrisure Technology Group has developed a massive set of business and individual risk data and is leveraging AI to identify opportunities and understand risks impacting Acrisure’s clients and trading partners.

As part of the rebrand, Acrisure’s global reinsurance brokerage, Beach & Associates, will become “Acrisure Re” and “Acrisure London Wholesale,” further aligning under the Acrisure brand. The Beach re-brand, and the core reinsurance capabilities of Acrisure, emphasize the significant value chain opportunity as a foundation of Acrisure’s tech-enabled strategy, with new efforts to marry risk and sources of capital.

Click here to watch Acrisure's tech story.

“Transforming our company has been a multi-year journey, brought full-circle with best-in-class artificial intelligence talent through our recent transaction with Tulco,” said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Acrisure. “The new brand symbolizes our commitment to tech enabling every facet of our business and is an outward display of these intentions. In addition, re-branding Beach as Acrisure Re signifies how we intend to leverage the robust talent in our reinsurance division as it fully represents Acrisure in all markets.”

Continued Williams: “Prior to the onset of COVID-19, Acrisure recognized the strength of a digital platform and we’ve spent considerable time and capital building a tier-1 tech team and deploying AI across the company. The pandemic and resulting changes to business, commerce, and society at large reaffirm this decision. Acrisure’s Agency Partners, employees, and clients are energized by the first opportunity to incorporate AI at scale across a leading distribution platform to accelerate organic growth.”

Beach & Associates Becomes Acrisure Re and Acrisure London Wholesale

Acrisure’s 2018 acquisition of global reinsurance leader Beach & Associates marked its first partnership outside of North America. By aligning with the Acrisure brand, Acrisure Re and Acrisure London Wholesale will advance the company’s efforts to capitalize on value chain opportunities and connect forward-thinking underwriting capital with large quantities of risk. Acrisure’s ambition is to be the most attractive platform for those who want to access risk at scale.

“Acrisure combines the strengths of a top brokerage and a leading tech company,” said Grahame Millwater, a member of the Acrisure Executive team and Chairman of Acrisure Re. “Beach & Associates recognizes the power of going to market as Acrisure, which will create copious value across multiple industries using data and AI.”

Said Jason Howard, CEO of Acrisure Re: “We’ve only scratched the surface of what is possible. Concepts such as advanced underwriting algorithms with predictive modeling will completely change the game for our clients and partners. And through our evolution, we are proud to remain an employer of choice for market-leading talent seeking to translate data into insights for clients worldwide.”

About Acrisure

As one of the world's top-10 insurance brokerages and the fastest growing insurance brokerage globally, Acrisure provides a broad array of insurance-related solutions, including commercial property and casualty, personal lines, and employee benefits solutions informed by industry-leading technology and distributed through its global network of Agency Partners. The company has over $2 billion in revenue and is 92% employee owned. For more information, please visit: https://www.Acrisure.com.

About Acrisure Re and Acrisure London Wholesale

Formerly Beach & Associates, Acrisure Re is a premier reinsurance broking and advisory firm with a reputation for innovative reinsurance placements for complex and technical books of business. Operating in Atlanta, Bermuda, Burlington NC, London, New York, Seattle, Toronto, and Zurich, Acrisure Re works with major insurance companies and insurance distribution partners to understand and achieve corporate risk management goals through the purchase of reinsurance and insurance portfolio solutions. By fostering a team mentality, both internally and with clients, the company develops a thorough understanding of clients’ situations and markets, and identifies creative, unique opportunities for innovative and ingenious solutions that add value and get positive results.

Acrisure London Wholesale has a wealth of specialized experience covering a broad range of product lines. Amid rapid growth, the company has maintained its entrepreneurial spirit and strong market relationships. They are uniquely placed within the market to offer excellent solutions to clients, with both scale and breadth.

Together, Acrisure Re and Acrisure London Wholesale have a global team of over 260 experienced and talented employees dedicated to providing advisory, portfolio, and reinsurance solutions. Learn more at:

https://www.Acrisure.com/Reinsurance

https://www.acrisure.com/london-wholesale/