Picnic™ 2020 Review Demonstrates Increasing Demand and Excitement for Automated Innovations in the Food Service Industry

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seattle-based Picnic™ (www.hellopicnic.com), an innovator of food production technology and Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions, announced today a momentous year filled with meaningful milestones and significant business developments at Picnic that are changing the food industry.

The Picnic team has worked closely with existing and new customers to continuously make improvements to the design and operation of the system to ensure that its solutions best meet customer needs. This effort resulted in an upgraded system that is easier to use and clean for better food safety and improved food handling.

“We set out to change the food industry with our pizza solution and Covid-19 shined a light on Picnic’s differentiation and need in the marketplace,” said Clayton Wood, CEO of Picnic. “Investors, media, and potential customers have recognized our application as a way to address clean, safe food preparation and fast production needs all while creating consistently delicious pizza.”

The company continues to have strong relationships with companies like Centerplate (www.centerplate.com), who is a leader in live event hospitality for more than 115 million guests each year at more than 200 prominent sports, entertainment, and convention venues. Additionally, Picnic has secured several unannounced relationships that the company plans to disclose in 2021.

“With the help of Picnic, Centerplate became the first company to offer robotic pizza in a convention center setting,” said Steve Pangburn, CEO of Centerplate. “Not only does the system enable us to increase the quality and speed of service for our kitchen operations but it makes our employees’ jobs much more enjoyable and less demanding.”

Picnic made an appearance at CES 2020 and made more than 560 pizzas served to eventgoers to demonstrate its use in real-world kitchen settings at the show. Additionally, Picnic continues to receive top industry recognition in the form of the “Foodservice Robotics Pioneer Award” at Spain’s ExpoHIP 2020, “Best of CES,” and as a finalist for “Best Hardware Gadget” by the 2020 GeekWire Awards. The company was also included in the Forward Fooding’s FoodTech 500 and The Spoon 2020 Food Tech 25, a list of food tech companies innovating and changing the meal journey.

Increased demand has allowed Picnic to continue expanding with the addition of key industry experts to its leadership team as well as the raise of $8 million unveiled in 2019 and 2020 to support product development, staffing, and marketing efforts.

Since its unveiling, Picnic has received substantial attention from the food industry, media, and customers from around the world. Picnic has been invited to speak at many high-profile industry forums and events like TTI/Vanguard, Smart Kitchen Summit, ExpoHIP, and the Pacific Science Center to speak about digital transformation and the future of food tech and automation in kitchens.

Picnic looks forward to 2021 and the new developments, customers, and partnerships it anticipates announcing.

Founded in 2016, Picnic (hellopicnic.com) has collected an experienced team of food and technology industry veterans to develop and provide specialized intelligent technology and exclusive solutions for the food service and hospitality industries. Restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, university and corporate campuses, casinos, hotels, cruise lines, sports venues, catering groups, healthcare cafeterias, small kiosks, ghost kitchen operators, mobile food operations, food trucks, delivery, and military sites are among the many segments poised to benefit from the company’s automated food assembly platform integrating RaaS, software, cloud, and deep learning technology.

