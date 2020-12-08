Domini Impact Equity Fund ranks in top 1% of Morningstar US Fund Large Blend Category for 1-year period ended December 1, 2020.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domini Impact Investments LLC (“Domini”), an investment adviser specializing exclusively in impact investing, today announced that the Domini Impact Equity Fund, the firm’s flagship fund launched in 1991, ranked in the top 1% of its Morningstar category for the one-year period ended December 1, 2020. This news comes exactly two years following a successful change in the Fund’s investment strategy. The Fund also ranked in the top 1% for the one-year period ended September 30.

On December 1, 2018, Domini introduced a new investment approach for the Fund that combines two unique investment management strategies designed to capture the strength of the U.S. economy through the lens of the impact investor:

Core: Through its “Core” strategy, the Fund invests in a diversified selection of mid- to large-capitalization companies that demonstrate strong environmental and social performance relative to their peers, as determined by Domini’s proprietary research and analysis of each company’s impact.

Thematic Solutions: Through its “Thematic Solutions” strategy, the Fund adds opportunistic exposure to a select number of solution-oriented companies in which Domini has strong long-term conviction, and the Fund determines which companies support certain sustainability themes, including the low-carbon transition, access to clean water, sustainable food systems, financial inclusion, and more.

Following successful implementation of this new strategy, the Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor shares (ticker symbol: DSEFX) ranked in the top 1% of the US Fund Large Blend category of mutual funds for the one-year period ended December 1, 2020, as calculated by Morningstar, a respected mutual fund ranking service, based on risk-adjusted total return. The Fund also ranked in the top 1% of the same category of mutual funds for the one-year period ended September 30, 2020, based on risk-adjusted total return.

The 1-year ranking as of December 1, 2020 was among 1,332 funds. As of the same date, the Fund’s Investor shares also ranked in the top 7% of the category among 1,218 funds for the 3-year period, in the top 38% among 1,054 funds for the 5-year period, and in the top 66% among 810 funds for the 10-year period.

The one-year ranking as of September 30, 2020 was among 1,370 funds. As of the same date, the Fund’s Investor shares also ranked in the top 8% of the category among 1,229 funds for the 3-year period, in the top 41% among 1,066 funds for the 5-year period, and in the top 58% among 819 funds for the 10-year period.

Morningstar calculates Category % Rank based on a fund’s risk-adjusted total return percentile rank relative to all funds in the same category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100.

Domini Impact Investments LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser specializing exclusively in impact investing. Domini serves individual and institutional investors who wish to create positive social and environmental outcomes while seeking competitive financial returns. Domini applies social, environmental and governance standards to all its investments, believing they help identify opportunities to provide strong financial rewards to its fund shareholders while also helping to create a more just and sustainable economic system.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Before investing, consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Contact us at www.domini.com or by calling 1-800-582-6757 for a prospectus containing this and other important information. Read it carefully. The Domini Impact Equity Fund is not insured and is subject to market, recent events, impact investing, portfolio management, information and mid- to large-cap companies risks. You may lose money. DSIL Investment Services LLC, Distributor, member FINRA. 12/20. DSEFX’s top 1% one-year ranking as of September 30, 2020 was among 1,370 funds. Its three-year ranking in the top 8% among 1,229 funds was also strong. The 5-year ranking was 41% among 1,066 funds, and the 10-year ranking was 58% among 819 funds. DSEFX’s top 1% one-year ranking as of December 1, 2020 was among 1,332 funds. Its three-year ranking in the top 7% among 1,218 funds was also strong. The 5-year ranking was 38% among 1,054 funds, and the 10-year ranking was 66% among 810 funds. Morningstar Category % Rank is a fund’s total-return percentile rank relative to all funds in the same category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is one and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The Category % Rank above is for the Investor share class only; other classes may have different performance characteristics.

©2020 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar Category % Rank referenced above: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.