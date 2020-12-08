AlertEnterprise Announces End-to-End Platform for New California AB-685 COVID-19 Compliance and Reporting Obligations

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertEnterprise Inc., the leading physical-logical security convergence software company today announced that its COVID-19 Health & Safety Access Governance and Intelligence modules are designed for end-to-end support with built-in Active Policy Enforcement to help California businesses meet stringent requirements of AB-685.

Effective January 1, 2021, public and private employers in the state must comply with California law AB-685 requiring written notice to employees and contractors of COVID-19 exposure in the workplace within one day of confirmation, and 48 hours to the local public health agency. The law grants Cal-OSHA authority to close workplaces that constitute an “imminent hazard to employees" with possible citations and fines. Businesses are also required to maintain records of notification data for at least three years.

“To comply, California businesses need an accurate, real-time data-driven view of workplace and workforce COVID-19 risk. Managing the data manually takes too much time and is error-prone – two things businesses can’t afford,” said Jasvir Gill, Founder and CEO, AlertEnterprise. “Only AlertEnterprise has a complete, end-to-end solution that performs the actual heavy lifting of AB-685 compliance, immediately deactivating access to the affected workforce and providing ongoing automated recordkeeping. Unlike the dashboard apps commonly found in the IT marketplace, our platform secures the entire employee journey back to work, delivering Active Policy Enforcements at each step.”

A connected IT-HR and Physical Security solution, AlertEnterprise provides a modular, scalable and integrated framework so enterprises can leverage existing technology investments and proactively enforce all aspects of AB-685 regulations. The system provides exposure risk management and automated contact tracing analytics for confirmed or potentially exposed individuals. Businesses can actively identify exposed areas, leveraging a quarantine data, hot zone travel maps and other actionable intelligence. Historical data on all contact exposures during the infectious period is kept secure, auditable and available on-demand for reporting.

Beating COVID-19, takes a global team effort, and AlertEnterprise has teamed up with leading technology providers like SAP, ServiceNow and Safetrust to automate and proactively enforce corporate COVID-19 playbooks. AlertEnterprise will be joining SAP and Qualtrics for a virtual roundtable discussion on the legal, cultural and technological considerations of AB-685 COVID-19. To register for the December 10 event, please visit http://sap.to/6005H1Ivd.

To learn more about how AlertEnterprise can help you automate AB-685 compliance and reporting obligations visit https://alertenterprise.com/ss-ab-685/.

About AlertEnterprise

At AlertEnterprise digital identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it Security Convergence. We develop game-changing Security Convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, Security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and Physical Security environments. For more information, visit www.alertenterprise.com.