Chemical Insights Publishes eLearning Module COVID-19 and Its Impact on Indoor Air Quality

This video highlights our newest learning module, "Maintaining Healthy Indoor Air Quality During COVID-19: What You Need to Know." Visit https://chemicalinsights.org/courses/maintaining-healthy-indoor-air-quality-during-covid-19-what-you-need-to-know/ to learn more and access the Chemical Insights' eLearning Center.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chemical Insights, an Institute of Underwriters Laboratories, has published an eLearning module on SARS-CoV-2, the infectious virus that causes the disease COVID-19 and how to maintain healthy indoor air quality (IAQ) in businesses, schools, and homes. The resource, “Maintaining Healthy Indoor Air Quality During COVID-19: What You Need to Know,” highlights how the virus is likely transmitted, the health impacts of IAQ, and how to take appropriate ventilation, disinfection, and precautionary measures to protect human health.

“The constant stream of information, misinformation, and evolving knowledge can be overwhelming,” said Dr. Marilyn Black, vice president and senior technical advisor for Chemical Insights. “As scientists learn more about SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, we have the knowledge and tools to take meaningful steps to protect ourselves.”

Chemical Insights is committed to delivering the scientific insight policymakers, healthcare providers, business leaders, educators, and consumers depend on to make informed environmental health decisions. The organization’s resources on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 are a culmination of Chemical Insights’ own research as well as best practices on IAQ improvement and the prevention of viral transmission.

Chemical Insights was a pioneer in helping the industry understand the aerosol transmission implications related to COVID-19. “With approximately 40,000 aerosol particles released by a single sneeze, good IAQ practices are essential in businesses and schools both during and after the current pandemic,” said Dr. Black.

To learn more about how to mitigate the spread of the virus and to improve IAQ, access the online course at https://chemicalinsights.org/courses/maintaining-healthy-indoor-air-quality-during-covid-19-what-you-need-to-know/.

About Chemical Insights

As an Institute of Underwriters Laboratories, we deliver the scientific insight policymakers, healthcare providers, business leaders and consumers depend on to make informed environmental health decisions. Combining the best minds, rigorous scientific research and a commitment for thorough and accurate results, Chemical Insights is improving the health of people and the planet.

Our work lets people around the world know what chemicals are in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the products we interact with every day. Our research and initiatives gives them the knowledge of exactly what those chemicals are, how they may affect human health, and how to manage their impact. Our leadership role is to provide science or knowledge to implement improved practices, alternative product design, and changes that enable safer products and healthier environments.

To learn more, please visit chemicalinsights.org/.

About Underwriters Laboratories

Underwriters Laboratories is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the UL public safety mission through the discovery and application of scientific knowledge. We conduct rigorous independent research and analyze safety data, convene experts worldwide to address risks, share knowledge through safety education and public outreach initiatives, and develop standards to guide safe commercialization of evolving technologies. We foster communities of safety, from grassroots initiatives for neighborhoods to summits of world leaders. Our organization employs collaborative and scientific approaches with partners and stakeholders to drive innovation and progress toward improving safety, security, and sustainability, ultimately enhancing societal well-being. To learn more, visit UL.org.