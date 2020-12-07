Jayne Agency CEO and Founder Brooke Foley Named a 2020 Enterprising Woman of the Year

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jayne Agency (jayneagency.com), a WBENC-certified, strategic marketing communications agency, today announced that its CEO and Founder, Brooke Foley, has been recognized as a 2020 Enterprising Woman of the Year by Enterprising Women Magazine.

Widely considered one of the most prestigious honors for women business owners, the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards recognizes female entrepreneurs and impresarios who are shaking up their fields. Recipients of the 2020 award include CEOs of fast-growth companies, community leaders, and role models and mentors to other women and girls.

Jayne Agency’s multiyear growth trajectory has been fueled by its embrace of radical brand clarity; its rejection of classic advertising biases; its results-driven impact on the diverse supply chain; and its specialization in helping small to mid-sized and diverse businesses build market share. Thanks to its commitment to elevating the diverse supply chain, thousands of businesses—including those owned by women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ, and the disabled—have benefitted from Jayne’s services, which encompass strategic planning, storytelling and sustainable brand platforms that drive dependable, repeatable, scalable revenue.

“I’m grateful to receive this award,” said Brooke Foley, CEO and Founder of Jayne Agency. “For more than a decade, we’ve partnered with businesses of all sizes to help them achieve brand clarity. But our sweet spot and what makes Jayne truly unique is our unmatched expertise in championing upstarts and diverse suppliers who desperately need strategic clarity but may suffer from lack of budget or expertise. We make no qualms about saying those are our favorite kinds of companies. Since prosperity breeds prosperity, it is incredibly gratifying to see our business grow as a result of helping those who deserve it most. And to be recognized as an Enterprising Woman of the Year is just gravy.”

About Jayne Agency

Jayne Agency is a bold strategic, creative boutique that specializes in helping small to mid-sized, diverse businesses grow through brand clarity. A collective of branding, marketing and user experience specialists, Jayne delivers strategic planning, storytelling and sustainable brand platforms that drive dependable, repeatable, scalable revenue for clients. Founded by marketing and UX veteran Brooke Foley, a strategic powerhouse with a commitment to clarity, Jayne is a 100% woman-owned, 100% inclusive, WBENC-certified company. Jayne’s client roster includes Fortune 100s such as PepsiCo, Mondēlez, Nationwide, American Red Cross, Vistra Energy, as well as small- to mid-market companies like Trans International (WBE), MicroAutomation (MBE) and VOZ Advisors. For more information, visit our website at jayneagency.com or email: contactus@jayneagency.com.