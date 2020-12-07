The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation Names Scott Dalgleish New CFO

CERRITOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) has selected Scott Dalgleish as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With responsibility for the financial health and well-being of the organization, Mr. Dalgleish will oversee multiple departments, including Revenue Cycle Management, Accounting, and Financial Planning and Analysis. He also assumes fiscal responsibility for the organization’s Dispensary department.

Until recently, Mr. Dalgleish was CFO of Providence Health Network and Providence’s St Joseph Heritage Medical Group in California. In this role, he managed a physician practice with more than 4,000 providers and 300 clinic locations, as well as a health plan with over 20,000 members. Mr. Dalgleish and his team helped make significant strides in bringing the Medicare Advantage business to profitability and establishing a growth strategy for value-based care across California.

Prior to his role at Providence, Mr. Dalgleish built and led finance teams at Concerto Health and DaVita, where he was involved in both the HealthCare Partners business (now part of OptumCare) and international kidney care investments. Mr. Dalgleish started his career in private equity investing and investment banking.

A native of Canada and now a resident of Orange County, California, he holds an undergraduate degree in finance from Queen’s University in Ontario, and an MBA degree from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business, where he was a Tuck Scholar.

“I’m thrilled to be joining TOI. I’ve dedicated my career to improving the quality and lowering the cost of healthcare. TOI’s focus on delivering high quality, affordable oncology care to more communities is a perfect fit for me,” said Scott.

Brad Hively, TOI’s CEO, commented “We are very proud to have Scott join our team. A proven financial leader, Scott will ensure TOI continues to grow and deliver efficient, effective cancer care to our patients.”

About The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is one of the largest community oncology practices in the US as well as our nation’s leading value-based oncology services platform. TOI employs 75 physicians and mid-level practitioners in 42 clinic locations, with more than 500 total employees helping to offer leading-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.5 million patients. TOI brings comprehensive, integrated cancer care into community settings, including clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced tertiary care settings. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.