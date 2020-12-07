Reliant Multi-Year Commitment Helps HOPE Farm Transform the Lives of At-Risk Boys in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HOPE Farm today announced a five-year commitment from Reliant to help transform the lives of at-risk boys in Fort Worth. HOPE Farm helps youth become men of integrity by providing role models, leadership development and spiritual and educational resources to both the children and their caregivers. Reliant’s $50,000 donation to the organization’s leadership program focuses on guiding at-risk boys in single-parent homes.

“Having strong community partners is critical to the success of our program. Besides the important financial support, it signifies that established organizations recognize the future of our communities depend on preparing everyone for success. Reliant is a well-known and respected company so to be able to say that they’re in this with us makes a really strong statement. We are so grateful for their leadership stepping up and supporting us in a such a big way,” said Sacher Dawson, executive director of HOPE Farm.

HOPE Farm has served fatherless boys ages five to 18 and their mothers or caregivers in the south side of Fort Worth since 1997, working to eradicate the cycle and effects of fatherlessness by cultivating at-risk boys into tomorrow’s leaders. The organization’s leadership program addresses the spirit through character building, Bible study and prayer; the mind through reading, language, computers, math, music and critical thinking; and the body through training and conditioning, nutritious meals and organized athletic activities.

“Reliant is committed to powering change and our engagement with HOPE Farm is another example of how we are supporting organizations that empower young people with incremental resources so they can achieve their full potential,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “We are inspired by the work HOPE Farm is doing to transform the lives of at-risk boys and are honored to play a part in helping create a better future for these young men.”

Helping hundreds of Fort Worth youth reach their potential

Since its inception more than 20 years ago, HOPE Farm has helped hundreds of boys and has positively impacted the Historic Southside, Hillside and Morningside neighborhoods. HOPE Farm opened a brand-new facility in Fort Worth’s Como community in the spring of 2019 and opened the doors to HOPE Farm – South Dallas in January of this year. Announced last month, the nonprofit is expanding with a new vocational center that will provide young men with hands-on work experience and training in welding, plumbing, HVAC and more.

A recent testament to its successful leadership program is Shamar Peoples. After his mother and father died suddenly and tragically, Shamar’s grandmother took him in and raised him. When Shamar began to struggle in middle school, his grandmother needed help and ultimately turned to HOPE Farm. Shamar was placed in Fort Worth’s Hill School, where he excelled academically, athletically and socially. With support from his sponsors, Shamar completed his high school education and graduated with honors. Through hard work and determination, Shamar was accepted to Texas Christian University, where he attends as a freshman on multiple scholarships.

“Shamar is a shining example of what we hope all of our graduates can achieve,” said Felix Stiggers, program director at HOPE Farm, Morningside. “Thanks to generous supporters like Reliant, we will be able to help unlock the potential of even more young men like Shamar.”

The $50,000 donation is part of Reliant and parent company NRG’s “Powering Change” initiative, which has committed $1 million toward organizations and initiatives that combat racial inequities, injustice and related violence. For additional information on Reliant’s “Powering Change” initiative, visit reliant.com/community.

About HOPE Farm, Inc.

HOPE Farm, Inc. is a Fort Worth-based 501(c)(3) dedicated to eradicating the cycle and effects of fatherlessness by cultivating at-risk boys into tomorrow’s leaders. HOPE Farm’s programs enrich the spirit, mind, and body via leadership development, academics, physical education, Bible study, and music, as well as a mothers’ resource initiative. HOPE Farm serves boys ages 5-18 and their mothers or caretakers from two Fort Worth campuses: its headquarters in the southside of Fort Worth, where it has been located since 1997, and its new Como campus, which opened in 2019. A new South Dallas location opened in spring of 2020. To learn more, visit www.hopefarmfw.org, or on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Reliant

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to more than 3.7 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.