UKG Named a Best Workplace for Parents by Great Place to Work

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that both Kronos Incorporated and Ultimate Software were named to Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents list based on separate analysis of each companies’ employee experience before the merger to become UKG. The annual list recognizes organizations going above and beyond in caring for employees with children, especially in supporting working parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 50% of the 12,500+ UKG employees are working parents. In this unprecedented time as the vast majority of its employees worldwide have gone virtual, UKG has implemented several programs to help parents balance remote work, virtual and hybrid schooling, and childcare, such as:

Virtual Camps for Summer and Fall : In June, UKG introduced a free Virtual Summer Camp with three programs tailored to children in different age groups. Each program featured a variety of traditional summer-camp activities adapted for an at-home, virtual environment. More than 1,300 UKG kids participated. Due to the success of the Virtual Summer Camp, UKG introduced a Virtual Kids’ Klub fall program to further support parents and students while school is in session.

: In June, UKG introduced a free Virtual Summer Camp with three programs tailored to children in different age groups. Each program featured a variety of traditional summer-camp activities adapted for an at-home, virtual environment. More than 1,300 UKG kids participated. Due to the success of the Virtual Summer Camp, UKG introduced a Virtual Kids’ Klub fall program to further support parents and students while school is in session. Unlimited Access to Online Tutors : All UKG employees and their kids (including anyone pursuing a college degree) now have complimentary unlimited access to more than 3,000 highly qualified tutors through UKG’s new partnership with Tutor.com. Students and parents can access tutors 24/7 for any reason—such as for studying support, homework help, or essay proofreading. Sessions can be pre-scheduled or are available on a virtual “drop-in” basis.

: All UKG employees and their kids (including anyone pursuing a college degree) now have complimentary unlimited access to more than 3,000 highly qualified tutors through UKG’s new partnership with Tutor.com. Students and parents can access tutors 24/7 for any reason—such as for studying support, homework help, or essay proofreading. Sessions can be pre-scheduled or are available on a virtual “drop-in” basis. Kids’ Corner Resource Site: To support working parents at UKG and around the world, in March, the company curated a free Kids’ Corner

As part of its comprehensive benefits package, which expands upon the best of each companies’ separate benefits offerings before the merger, UKG employees now receive:

100% company-paid healthcare premiums (medical, dental, and vision), making UKG one of just 9% of U.S. companies fully covering premiums for full-time employees and one of only 2% fully covering part-time employees; healthcare coverage also extends to spouses, domestic partners (same and opposite sex), and dependents

(medical, dental, and vision), making UKG one of just 9% of U.S. companies fully covering premiums for full-time employees and one of only 2% fully covering part-time employees; healthcare coverage also extends to spouses, domestic partners (same and opposite sex), and dependents A 45% dollar-for-dollar match on all 401(k) or RRSP employee contributions in the U.S. and Canada , with no lifetime cap

, with no lifetime cap Unlimited PTO for any reason, including vacation, sick time, volunteering, voting, caring for loved ones, and more—for full- and part-time employees, including hourly workers, beginning at hire

for any reason, including vacation, sick time, volunteering, voting, caring for loved ones, and more—for full- and part-time employees, including hourly workers, beginning at hire Paid parental leave —maternity (12 weeks), paternity (4 weeks), and adoptive (up to 12 weeks)

—maternity (12 weeks), paternity (4 weeks), and adoptive (up to 12 weeks) Student-loan-repayment assistance, available to all employees upon hire, with no lifetime limit

“While we have all faced arduous challenges throughout 2020, this has been an extraordinarily unique year for working parents, who have been tasked with having to balance work commitments while playing multiple roles of mom, dad, teacher, tutor, coach, friend, and more,” said Dave Almeda, chief people officer at UKG. “As we approach the New Year, we’ll remain focused on providing creative and thoughtful benefits and programs centered around caring for all of our employees at various stages of life—and we’re honored to stand with all of the incredible organizations named to the Best Workplaces lists this year who are leading the way in supporting their people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To determine the 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents list, Great Place to Work analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 4.8 million U.S. employees across a variety of organizations and industries. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation was based on what parents said in a comprehensive survey about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential at work, no matter who they are or what they do. The remaining 15% was based on how parenting status influenced other aspects of employees’ work experience, including the company living up to its values, opportunities to innovate, and the effectiveness of their leaders. Lastly, Great Place to Work considered each organization’s parental leave, adoption policies, opportunities for flexible schedules, childcare, and dependent healthcare benefits.

Additional Recent UKG Accolades and Recognition for Company Culture

Being named a Best Workplace for Parents follows other recent accolades recognizing UKG for its people-focused company culture.

In October, the Boston Business Journal ranked UKG #1 on its Best Places to Work

In November, The Boston Globe ranked UKG #2 on its 2020 Top Places to Work

Also in November, Great Place to Work Canada named UKG to its annual Best Workplaces for Technology

About UKG

At UKG™ (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people™. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has more than 12,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2020 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit www.ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.