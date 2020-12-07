HyperX Chosen as a Memory Partner for New Acer Predator Orion Desktops

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced it has been chosen as an Acer memory partner for the refreshed Predator Orion desktop series. Working closely to create a premium gaming experience, Acer is HyperX’s first strategic partner to feature 3600MHz1 high-frequency memory in its Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop.

“HyperX is excited to be the memory partner for Acer Predator Orion gaming desktops, as we are both committed to offering the best products for gamers,” said Larry Gonzales, sales and marketing VP, HyperX. “HyperX FURY DDR4 works seamlessly with the new desktops. Through the collaboration, we can deliver the ultimate performance to satisfy every gamer’s needs.”

HyperX will provide its FURY DDR4 memory for all Acer Predator Orion desktops, which is optimized for the PCs to deliver extreme performance and reliability. The next-generation Predator Orion 9000 desktops can be configured with HyperX FURY DDR4 3600MHz1 memory up to 128GB in eight-channel configurations. Featuring high speed and low latency, the Intel XMP-ready HyperX FURY DDR4 provides a performance boost for the PCs and makes overclocking easier to meet the expectations of all gamers.

“Acer is dedicated to providing top-notch gaming experiences and we are happy to partner with HyperX to offer innovative and powerful memory solutions for gamers,” said Peter Chang, Director of Gaming Product Marketing, Acer Inc. “The optimized systems offer gaming enthusiasts performance advantages for playing games and livestreaming their battles.”

HyperX previously announced supporting Acer as a memory provider for the Acer Predator Orion gaming desktops. For more information about HyperX DDR4 memory in Acer Predator Orion Desktops, visit predator.acer.com.

1The specification of the extreme overclocking modules listed on this page may be beyond the capabilities of your AMD or Intel system hardware. Careful selection of all system components (e.g. CPU, motherboard, PSU) is required to ensure these modules will function as intended.

These kits are thoroughly tested and verified in the factory to run at the listed speed for XMP Profile 1. As a backup, a 2nd XMP profile at a slower clock speed is included so you can still achieve great performance if your system cannot handle the highest speed XMP profile.

As a guide you can find the processors and motherboard HyperX used to perform the Intel XMP certification on this page: http://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/gaming/extreme-memory-profile-xmp.html. This is not a guarantee of compatibility in your system configuration. We cannot guarantee compatibility with all systems; these modules should be installed and used at your own risk.

Only select AMD and Intel based motherboards are able to achieve speeds of DDR4-4000 and above. Check motherboard Qualified Vendor Lists (QVL) to verify Predator high speed support on the motherboard vendor website and/or Intel XMP certified list. Premium system cooling (CPU and case) are required for high speed memory stability. On Intel platforms, X or K series processors are recommended.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trader respective owners.