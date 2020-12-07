Wescom Surprises SoCal Families with Free Christmas Trees at a Time When We Could All Use Some Holiday Cheer

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In what has become a symbol of its commitment to the communities it serves, Wescom Credit Union will surprise and delight families across Southern California with free Christmas trees for the sixth year in a row this Saturday, December 12, 2020. As part of its #WescomKindness program, Wescom will pick up the tab for their tree selections—up to $100 in value per family—at eight Christmas tree lot locations across Southern California.

Each of the pop-up lots will give away at least $2,000 worth of Christmas trees to unsuspecting customers. The following communities will have a participating tree lot:

Anaheim

Corona

Hawthorne

Palmdale

Riverside

Sherman Oaks

Thousand Oaks

Torrance

“After what has been a challenging year for everyone, Wescom is pleased to spread cheer to SoCal families just in time for the holidays,” said Tamar Atamian, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Wescom. “It’s heartwarming to see the joy on people’s faces when they realize their tree is being paid for by Wescom.”

For more than 85 years, Wescom has been dedicated to improving the lives of Southern Californians. With a long tradition of showing #WescomKindness to the community, Wescom has supported local residents in the wake of COVID-19. Earlier this year, the Credit Union donated meals to healthcare workers and provided needed funds to Southern California area food banks that serve local residents and families. Wescom also provided support to teachers, students, and their families through tutoring scholarships and funded school supplies to address educational and financial challenges presented by distance learning.

