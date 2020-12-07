2021 Commodore Rhonda Tolar to Take the Helm at Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club (BCYC) is pleased to announce that its membership and Board of Directors have chosen long-time member and current Vice Commodore, Rhonda Tolar, as their 2021 Commodore.

Tolar’s upcoming tenure continues a unique, perhaps unprecedented time at BCYC, and other Southern California yacht clubs (and beyond) when it comes to traditional yacht club leadership. Tolar will be the sixth female Commodore in BCYC’s 62-year history.

An active member of BCYC since 1999, in her new role, Commodore Tolar will act as the chief executive officer of the Club (on both land and water) subject to the control of the Board of Directors, and will be responsible for the overall general supervision, direction and control of the business and Officers of the Club.

“Preserving and enhancing BCYC’s mission and purpose is my top priority,” says Tolar. “We are like a family here, and I will strive to make decisions that reinforce BCYC’s long-standing reputation as the ‘friendliest club on the bay.’”

“I am greatly honored by the vote of confidence our membership and its Directors has extended, and thanks to the great leadership of outgoing Commodore Ginny Lombardi, the transition of power is moving forward smoothly and inclusively.”

Tolar emphasized, “Our goal in 2021 is to vigilantly continue all safety measures while providing a continuum for our members and their guests of providing the best possible experience a private yacht club can impart.”

2020 Commodore Ginny Lombardi commented, “Women concurrently holding the top leadership positions is a groundbreaking milestone in BCYC’s history. As such, I cannot think of a better leader and role model to take the helm in 2021 than Rhonda. I will cherish my time as Commodore during quite a memorable year, and I salute our members and staff for their support despite the difficulties!”

“Rhonda and I worked closely during the Covid-19 pandemic, we were able to identify new opportunities and paradigm shifts for the better. While there have been challenges, there is much for us to look forward to as we begin to return to normal.”

With an impressive background in both business as well as yachting, Commodore Tolar has already made a significant impact on BCYC’s sailing and social programming for both members, guests and visiting sailors.

Among her outstanding club accomplishments, one she is particularly proud of began in 2009 when she and Sail Fleet Captain Paul DeCapua established the official BCYC Taco Tuesday Racing Series. She has chaired the event for the last 12 years which also includes a fun after-race fiesta. The race attracts 15+ PHRF-rated vessels and 20+ Harbor 20’s.

In 2018, she also founded the Wild Sailing Regatta that includes three offshore races per year.

While she grew up on the water in a power-boating family, in 2007 Commodore Tolar began sailing, fell in love with the sport and has owned a series of winning sailing vessels. She and her crew have raced her Far 30, and Far 40 in competitions up and down the coast, from San Francisco to Ensenada. In 2014, she won First in Class during the Newport-to-Ensenada (N2E) race in her Jeaneau 57’ “Wild Thing III”, as well as Best First Time Entry and Best Music in the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

As a businesswoman, Tolar was the co-founder/co-owner of Discount Dance Supply, which she sold after 40 years as a leader in the dancewear industry. She has been named by the Orange County Business Journal as both “Entrepreneur of the Year” and “Businesswoman of the Year.” Now retired, Tolar has two grown children, Natalie and Allen, and resides in Corona del Mar.

