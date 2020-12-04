goPuff Launches First-Ever Celebrity Box in Partnership With Russell Dickerson

The goPuff x Russell Dickerson box, available for instant delivery exclusively via goPuff in Nashville, features an assortment of products Russell loved and ordered while recording his new album, "Southern Symphony". (Photo: Business Wire)

The goPuff x Russell Dickerson box, available for instant delivery exclusively via goPuff in Nashville, features an assortment of products Russell loved and ordered while recording his new album, "Southern Symphony". (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--goPuff, the go-to platform for consumers’ everyday needs, today announced the launch of its first-ever branded box in partnership with breakout country music star Russell Dickerson. With today’s release of his new album, “Southern Symphony,” Russell has partnered with goPuff to bring local Nashville fans a unique experience and some exclusive, behind-the-scenes content. goPuff’s multiple micro-fulfillment centers across the city ensure that goPuff can deliver customized boxes to customers in real time the moment the album drops.

Russell said, “Since I can’t play my new music in person for the RD Fam, I put together a goPuff box with all of my favorite items to help you turn your home into a Southern Symphony RD Party!”

The goPuff x Russell Dickerson box, available for instant delivery exclusively via goPuff in Nashville starting today, features an assortment of products Russell loved and ordered while recording his album, including Bubly Lime, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Moxe Citrus Hand Sanitizer and Little Debbie Double Decker Oatmeal Cream Pie. The limited time boxes also include exclusive merch and access to a behind-the-scenes making of the album video. Some lucky superfans will also receive a personal surprise from Russell himself.

“We’re excited to launch our very first branded, curated box today in Nashville in partnership with one of country music's biggest stars,” said Marshall Osborne, Head of Business Development & Experiential Marketing. “As artists and brands of all kinds rethink creative ways to engage with their fans and customers amidst COVID-19, we’re happy to deliver a unique experience to Russell’s fans in Nashville starting today.”

As many fans await the safe return of in-person events, goPuff aims to partner with brands and stars to develop personalized boxes full of meaningful items, available for delivery in about 30 minutes. Because goPuff houses its own inventory locally, the company is also able to offer products from local and small businesses. In Nashville, for example, goPuff delivers products locally loved brands, such as Goo Goo Clusters, King of Pops, Peg Leg Porker and Mayday Brewery, among others.

About goPuff

goPuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol - in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. goPuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, goPuff is headquartered in Philadelphia and currently operates more than 200 micro-fulfillment centers servicing over 500 U.S. cities. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.

About Russell Dickerson

Multiplatinum Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Russell Dickerson has established himself a prolific songwriter and powerhouse showman through good old-fashioned performances and eloquent songcraft spiked with spirit. In 2017, his gold-certified full-length debut, Yours, bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and #1 on the Emerging Artists Chart. Not to mention, it yielded three consecutive #1 smashes, including the double-platinum “Yours” (christened “One of the hottest wedding songs of the year” by The Knot), the platinum “Blue Tacoma,” and “Every Little Thing.” Nominations followed at the Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards. Among many highlights in 2020, he received a nod in the category of “Best New Male Artist of the Year” at the ACM. Plus, he has electrified audiences on tour with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker, Lady A, and Kane Brown in addition to bringing the “RD Party” to sold out venues everywhere as a headliner. Attracting a fervent following on social media (fondly referred to as “RD Fam”), he launched his own YouTube show, “This Is Russ,” bringing viewers deeper into his world. Today, he transposes the little pleasures into hummable and heartfelt country anthems uplifted by pop energy on his second full-length album, Southern Symphony [Triple Tigers Records], led by the gold-certified single “Love You Like I Used To.” The record reflects every side of his personality—from the loving husband, self-proclaimed “regular dude,” and now dad at home to the boisterous and bold presence beloved by millions on stage. Russell tells his story like never before through eloquent songcraft and airtight playing.