Fuze Wins 2020 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for Public Relations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, announced that Payal Patel Cudia, Director of Worldwide Communications, has been selected as a winner of the 2020 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for public relations.

This award reflects the achievements of women who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional growth and significantly contributed to the technology industry. As Director of Worldwide Communications for Fuze, Payal Patel Cudia is responsible for leading communications, PR and analyst programs worldwide. Payal has played a crucial role in Fuze’s success and international growth as the leading unified communications and collaboration platform.

“We see this award as a reflection of Payal’s commitment to getting the Fuze story out to the world during an unprecedented time,” said Eric Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer at Fuze. “More than ever, global enterprises need to know that our technology and team can help them maintain business continuity and keep distributed teams connected and engaged into the future.”

Payal Patel Cudia was formally presented with the award on December 3rd, 2020 at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

A true representative of the Fuze brand, Payal exemplifies that workforce flexibility starts with culture, enabling her teams to work how and where they are most productive. This flexibility and leadership were key factors in her teams’ success during the transition to a completely distributed work environment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Payal emulates the idea of women supporting women as an active member of the Fuze Women's Network, a program that connects women across the company and provides opportunities for leadership, networking, learning, and skill development.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.