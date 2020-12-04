Texas Restaurant Association Partners With Integrated Viral Protection to Re-open Restaurants and Businesses

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) has strategically partnered with Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) to re-open restaurants and businesses in San Antonio with support from the IVP Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System™. The IVP filtration system is an affordable, mobile plug-and-purify device designed to instantly eliminate SARS-CoV-2, anthrax spores and other airborne contaminants at 99.999 percent through a heated filter that does not impact the temperature of the ambient indoor air.

Building on already enhanced safeguards, Boudro’s Texas Bistro is the first and only restaurant in San Antonio and The River Walk to incorporate the use of IVP Mobile Indoor Air Filters to offer a safer and cleaner indoor space for Boudro’s dining guests.

The system was first designed by IVP founder and inventor Monzer Hourani, who has a background in physics, science and engineering. Hourani developed the advanced biodefense system in partnership with Dr. Garrett Peel, co-founder of IVP; Dr. Zhifeng Ren, director of the Superconductivity Center of Texas at the University of Houston; and other scientists at the UTMB Galveston National Lab and University of Texas A&M Engineering and Experiment Station.

Materials Physics Today published a peer-reviewed study confirming that the system effectively eliminates actual SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19), anthrax spores and other airborne contaminants. The research has been publicly supported by research faculty at the Argonne National Laboratory and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

In addition to Boudro’s Texas Bistro, some of the many establishments that have successfully deployed IVP technology include Zinc Bistro & Bar in San Antonio; Safina Mediterranean in Houston; InterContinental Houston - Medical Center Hotel; Galveston Independent School District (ISD); Comal-ISD; Somerset-ISD; Slidell-ISD, Post-Acute Medical (PAM); George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, and the Municipality of Baytown, Texas.

“The time for action is now! Helping to reopen restaurants and businesses with this proven science that kills COVID-19 is very important to me. We are using Houston-based research to help address this crisis and to help business owners and operators to meet the needs of their customers, generate revenue, and employ workers,” Hourani said.

“Maximizing the use of science and technology is what will lead us through and out of this public health crisis. Our IVS technology has been proven to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 indoors. This invention by Monzer Hourani provides restaurants and businesses the ability to breathe with confidence and enables them to play a critical role in reopening our economy,” said Dr. Garrett Peel, co-founder of IVP.

“Boudro’s Texas Bistro decided to partner with IVP Air to enhance our guests’ experience so that they can dine with confidence and feel more at ease knowing we are taking additional steps to provide the cleanest indoor-air possible,” explained Andreas Esparza, general manager and partner, Boudro’s Texas Bistro.

“From the early days of the pandemic, restaurants have gone above and beyond to keep their staff and guests safe,” said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, president, and chief executive officer of the Texas Restaurant Association. “We applaud Boudro’s for making the additional investment in a state-of-the art Integrated Viral Protection device. The IVP system further reinforces restaurant owners’ commitment to building confidence and trust with all those whom they serve.”

“We work hard to ensure that The San Antonio River Walk is a safe place to visit during these times and have put in extra cleanliness measures. We are thrilled that restaurants are equipped with effective solutions for adding higher levels of safety for their guests because of this new technology. We are also thrilled that one of our River Walk restaurants has set an excellent example for their guests,” said Maggie Thompson, executive director for The San Antonio River Walk.

About Integrated Viral Protection (IVP)

Integrated Viral Protection Solutions, LP (IVP) was created by Monzer Hourani in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. IVP Solutions fosters the research, development, and deployment of technologies that offer biodefense solutions to mitigate transmission of biological threats in indoor environments. At the heart of this novel biodefense design is a proprietary heated mesh that works in conjunction with legacy air filtration found in HVAC systems. The resulting suite of products will offer proven in-line mitigation for the airborne transmission of COVID-19 indoors.

The Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System is first line prevention technology against environmentally (airborne) mediated transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The heated biodefense filter can be retrofitted into commercial and home HVAC systems and/or deployed as a mobile unit equipped with powerful filtration capability.

IVP Solutions’ research partners include The University of Houston Center for Superconductivity, Texas A&M Department of Experimental Engineering, and The UTMB Galveston National Lab. IVP proprietary products have received independent endorsements from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Argonne National Lab (site of the Manhattan Project) and other leading scientists of global stature, including Dr. Paul C.W. Chu (National Medal of Science by President Reagan for his discovery of Superconductivity/Nobel Prize nominee), and Dr. George Crabtree (University of Illinois Chicago, Argonne Laboratory, and National Academy of Science).

For more information, please visit: www.ivpair.com. For media inquiries, please contact Santiago Mendoza Jr. via mobile 281 865 7096 or email smendoza@ivpair.com