CORRECTING and REPLACING Ric Edelman Shares the Post-Election Investment Strategy You Need Now

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The embedded webinar registration link has been updated in the subhead and release body of release dated December 4, 2020 at 9:30am ET.

The updated release reads:

RIC EDELMAN SHARES THE POST-ELECTION INVESTMENT STRATEGY YOU NEED NOW

Register here for December 8th Webinar

Should you change your investment strategy because of the election? Join Ric Edelman, Founder of Edelman Financial Engines, for a special post-election investment strategy webinar that reveals how you should handle your investments. At this event, Ric will answer some very important and timely questions, like:

Which party is better for the economy?

Which party is better for the stock market?

What can you do to protect your retirement – whoever is in power?

PLUS the 3-step investment strategy that you’ll need now – and for many decades to come

What: Webinar - The Impact of the Elections on Your Investments

When: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST and at 8:00 PM PST

Register here

Mr. Edelman was named the #1 Independent Financial Advisor in the country three times by Barron’s1. He’s also a #1 New York Times bestselling author and the award-winning host of a national radio show on personal finance, engaging his audiences with vital information and his trademark delivery style that’s both funny and edgy.

For more information about Mr. Edelman or Edelman Financial Engines, visit EdelmanFinancialEngines.com.

About Edelman Financial Engines

Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all American investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America’s top independent financial planning and investment advisor, recognized by both InvestmentNews2 and Barron’s3 with 150+ planner offices across the country and entrusted by more than 1.2 million clients to manage more than $230 billion in assets.4 Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client’s situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

For more information, visit www.EdelmanFinancialEngines.com.

[1] Rankings for 2009, 2010 and 2012. Barron’s ranking has three major components: assets managed, revenue produced and quality of the advisor’s practice. Does not assess investment returns. Quality-of-practice component includes advisor regulatory record. Rankings based on universe of applications submitted through self-nomination to Barron’s.

[2] Ranking and status for 2020. For independence methodology and ranking, see InvestmentNews Center (http://data.investmentnews.com/ria/).

[3] The 2020 Top 100 Independent Advisory Firm Ranking issued by Barron’s is qualitative and quantitative, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, and the regulatory records of the advisers and firms. Firms elect to participate, but do not pay to be included in the ranking. Investor returns/experience are not considered.

[4] As of September 30, 2020.

© 2020 Edelman Financial Engines, LLC. Edelman Financial Engines® is a registered trademark of Edelman Financial Engines, LLC. All advisory services offered through Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. (FEA), a federally registered investment advisor. Results are not guaranteed. AM142965