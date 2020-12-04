ePlus Professional Services Now Available in AWS Marketplace

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it is participating with AWS in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from ePlus in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, ePlus is one of the first AWS Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information.

As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from ePlus to implement, migrate, support, and manage their software in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from ePlus available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

“ePlus is excited to support the launch of professional services in AWS Marketplace,” said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center strategy for ePlus. “The simplicity and efficiency that our customers can achieve through AWS Marketplace have begun to transform their entire procurement experience.”

ePlus has developed a suite of Managed Services to support organizations as they address cost, security, and resource challenges along their journey to the cloud. These offerings are delivered through a combination of best-of-breed tools and services from ePlus AWS architects and are now featured in AWS Marketplace:

Cloud Cost Optimization

Cloud Security Monitoring

Managed Detection and Response

To learn more about how ePlus is working with AWS, please visit: https://www.eplus.com/solutions/cloud/public-cloud/amazon-web-services.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,400 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

