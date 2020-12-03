AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Accredited Specialty Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” to Accredited Specialty Insurance Company (ASI) (Phoenix, AZ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. ASI is a newly established member of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (R&Q).

The ratings of ASI reflect the consolidated balance sheet strength of R&Q, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

ASI is fully owned by R&Q, and the parent maintains ultimate senior management responsibility for this company. ASI provides excess and surplus lines licensing and underwriting capabilities for the group’s opportunities in the United States. ASI leverages knowledge, expertise and experience from its international colleagues to employ a common strategy for R&Q worldwide. In addition, R&Q provides infrastructure support, integration, common ERM and financial flexibility to ASI.

R&Q currently maintains a Long-Term ICR of “bbb-.” In addition, its subsidiaries, Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. and Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited, currently maintain an FSR of A- (Excellent) and Long-Term ICRs of “a-.” The outlook of these ratings is stable and remain unchanged at this time.

