Ulta Beauty Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced financial results for the thirteen-week period (“Third Quarter”) and thirty-nine-week period (“First Nine Months”) ended October 31, 2020 compared to the same periods ended November 2, 2019. During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company recorded long-lived asset impairment and restructuring related costs, primarily related to the suspension of our Canadian expansion, which reduced reported net income by $17.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP measures is included in this release.

“Today, we reported financial results that exceeded our expectations as we continue to navigate a year of uncertainties with agility and strength,” said Mary Dillon, chief executive officer. “I am proud of how well our teams are responding and leading throughout this difficult period, and I want to thank all of our Ulta Beauty associates for their continued commitment to serving our guests and taking care of each other during this unprecedented time.”

“We know guests are changing how they shop beauty, but importantly, their engagement with the category remains strong,” continued Dillon. “As a well-loved brand curating all things beauty, all in one place, we take great pride in our responsibility to lead the industry and redefine beauty experiences for guests, inclusive of safety measures. As the prevalence of COVID-19 increases across the country, we will continue to monitor closely and adjust operations as needed to ensure the safe delivery of beauty essentials.”

COVID-19 Response and Impact

The Company’s financial results continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it.

On March 19, 2020, Ulta Beauty temporarily closed all stores in response to the spread of COVID-19. On April 19, 2020, the Company introduced curbside pickup, and on May 11, 2020, the Company started a phased store reopening process. By July 20, 2020, the full fleet of Ulta Beauty stores was operational. By October 31, 2020, salon and brow services had resumed in almost all stores. Reflecting operational limitations related to COVID-19 and the partial resumption of services, the Company has reactivated more than half of the furloughed associates. During the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the Company incurred incremental operating costs related to COVID-19 of approximately $160 million and recorded a $51 million reduction of selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a result of the employee retention credits made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The Company began the fourth quarter with nearly all stores open for retail. However, as COVID-19 prevalence increases, market-specific government restrictions may also increase, resulting in reduced operating hours, limitations on in-store capacity, and in some cases, mandated store closures.

For the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Net sales decreased 7.8% to $1.6 billion compared to $1.7 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19.

Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months, including stores temporarily closed due to COVID-19, and e-commerce sales) decreased 8.9% compared to an increase of 3.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, transactions declined 15.4% and average ticket increased 7.6%.

Gross profit decreased 12.5% to $545.5 million compared to $623.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit decreased to 35.1% compared to 37.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily due to deleverage of fixed costs due to lower sales and channel mix shifts. These pressures were partially offset by higher merchandise margins primarily due to lower promotional activity.

SG&A expenses decreased 7.3% to $416.4 million compared to $449.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Lower store payroll and benefits, store expenses, and marketing expenses were partially offset by higher corporate overhead expenses and personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-related expenses. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased to 26.8% compared to 26.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, due to lower sales resulting from the impact of COVID-19.

Impairment, restructuring and other costs of $23.6 million includes $15.9 million related to the suspension of the planned expansion to Canada, $5.7 million due to employee severance, and $2.0 million lease termination costs related to the permanent closure of 19 stores.

Pre-opening expenses decreased to $4.2 million compared to $6.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Real estate activity in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 included 17 new stores and two relocations compared to 31 new stores, three remodels, and two relocations in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating income decreased to $101.3 million, or 6.5% of net sales, compared to $167.8 million, or 10.0% of net sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income was $124.9 million, or 8.0% of net sales.

Tax rate increased to 25.1% compared to 23.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The higher effective tax rate is primarily due to less investment tax credits received.

Net income was $74.8 million compared to $129.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income was $92.5 million compared to $128.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.32 compared to $2.25 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.64 compared to $2.23 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

For the First Nine Months of Fiscal 2020

Net sales decreased 22.4% to $4.0 billion compared to $5.1 billion in first nine months of fiscal 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19.

Comparable sales decreased 23.8% compared to an increase of 5.4% in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. During the first nine months of fiscal 2020, transactions declined 30.1% and average ticket increased 9.0%.

Gross profit decreased to $1.2 billion compared to $1.9 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit decreased to 29.8% compared to 36.8% in the first nine months of fiscal 2019, primarily due to deleverage of fixed costs due to lower sales, channel mix shifts, and deleverage of salon expenses due to lower sales. These pressures were partially offset by lower promotional activity.

SG&A expenses decreased to $1.1 billion compared to $1.2 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased to 27.1% compared to 24.5% in the first nine months of fiscal 2019, primarily due to higher expenses related to strategic growth investments made in fiscal 2019, PPE and COVID-related expenses, and the deleverage of store expenses due to lower sales resulting from the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by leverage related to the store payroll and benefits, including the employee retention credits made available under the CARES Act.

Impairment, restructuring and other costs of $83.9 million includes $40.4 million due to the impairment of tangible long-lived assets and operating lease assets associated with certain retail stores, $21.9 million related to the permanent closure of 19 stores, $15.9 million related to the suspension of the planned expansion to Canada, and $5.7 million due to employee severance.

Pre-opening expenses decreased to $12.8 million compared to $15.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Real estate activity in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 included 28 new stores and three relocations compared to 73 new stores, 12 remodels, and six relocations in first nine months of 2019.

Operating income decreased to $12.5 million, or 0.3% of net sales, compared to $613.3 million, or 12.0% of net sales, in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income was $97.9 million, or 2.5% of net sales.

Tax rate increased to 40.3% compared to 21.8% in fiscal 2019. The higher effective tax rate is primarily due to a near break-even pre-tax operating income in fiscal 2020, less investment tax credits received, and tax expense from the income tax accounting for share-based compensation compared to a benefit in fiscal 2019.

Net income was $4.3 million compared to $483.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income was $68.8 million compared to $469.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.08 compared to $8.27 in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.22 compared to $8.03 in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the third quarter of fiscal 2020 with $560.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as a precautionary measure reflecting economic uncertainty due to COVID-19 and to enhance financial flexibility, the Company drew down $800 million under its $1.0 billion credit facility. The full amount of the drawdown was repaid in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Merchandise inventories, net at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $1.4 billion compared to $1.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in total inventory was primarily driven by the decline in sales due to COVID-19 and lower holiday receipts, partially offset by an increase due to 21 net new stores opened since November 2, 2019 and the opening of the Jacksonville, FL fast fulfillment center. Average inventory per store decreased 12.5% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Share Repurchase Program

As of October 31, 2020, $1.58 billion remained available under the $1.6 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2020. On April 2, 2020, the Company announced its repurchase program had been suspended to preserve financial flexibility in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. While no shares were repurchased in the third quarter, the Company may resume its stock repurchase program in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Store Update

During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company opened 17 stores located in Camarillo, CA; Chester, NJ; Easton, MD; Farmingdale, NY; Flagstaff, AZ; Fort Worth, TX; Germantown, MD; Lewisville, TX; Mission Hills, CA; Nashville, TN; Newtown, PA; Southbury, CT; Springfield, MO; Stafford, VA; Toms River, NJ; Valparaiso, IN; and Wayne, NJ. The Company ended the third quarter of fiscal 2020 with 1,262 stores and square footage of 13,263,615. In addition, the Company closed 19 stores during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

“Ulta Beauty is well positioned for this gift giving season as consumers continue to seek moments of joy, connection and self-care, and we are encouraged with early holiday sales trends in November. However, the operating environment continues to be dynamic. While it is difficult to predict future impacts of the pandemic on demand this holiday season, we have increased our sales expectations for the fourth quarter and now anticipate comparable store sales will decline in the range of 12% to 14%,” continued Dillon. "We know this holiday season will be like no other, but our team is ready and excited to help our guests see the joy of the season.”

The Company withdrew guidance for fiscal 2020 on March 17, 2020 and is not providing an earnings outlook at this time. However, the Company is providing the following updated assumptions for fiscal 2020:

The Company continues to expect to open approximately 30 new stores and execute approximately five relocation projects. Although plans for fiscal 2021 have not been finalized, the Company continues to expect to open at least 30 new stores in fiscal 2021. The Company will continue to evaluate these plans based on demand and location economics, including committed costs incurred;

The Company expects to incur between $180 million and $190 million in PPE and COVID-19 related operating costs, excluding approximately $51 million reduction of SG&A expenses as a result of the employee retention credits made available under the CARES Act;

The Company now expects to incur between $30 million and $40 million in conjunction with the decision to suspend its planned expansion to Canada; and

The Company anticipates capital expenditures will be between $150 million and $160 million, compared to the previous expectation of between $180 million and $200 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this press release, the Company provides information regarding adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are not recognized terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and do not purport to be alternatives to operating income, net income, and diluted earnings per share as measures of operating performance. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided in this release. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information on comparisons between periods by excluding certain items that affect overall comparability and provides investors with enhanced visibility into its results with respect to the impact of certain costs. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Exhibit 1 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 1,552,033 100.0 % $ 1,682,514 100.0 % Cost of sales 1,006,514 64.9 % 1,059,081 62.9 % Gross profit 545,519 35.1 % 623,433 37.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 416,378 26.8 % 449,198 26.7 % Impairment, restructuring and other costs 23,624 1.5 % — 0.0 % Pre-opening expenses 4,240 0.3 % 6,455 0.4 % Operating income 101,277 6.5 % 167,780 10.0 % Interest expense (income), net 1,383 0.1 % (900 ) (0.1 %) Income before income taxes 99,894 6.4 % 168,680 10.1 % Income tax expense 25,096 1.6 % 38,933 2.3 % Net income $ 74,798 4.8 % $ 129,747 7.7 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.33 $ 2.25 Diluted $ 1.32 $ 2.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 56,327 57,568 Diluted 56,546 57,763

Exhibit 2 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) 39 Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 3,953,252 100.0 % $ 5,092,150 100.0 % Cost of sales 2,775,121 70.2 % 3,217,971 63.2 % Gross profit 1,178,131 29.8 % 1,874,179 36.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,068,877 27.1 % 1,245,174 24.5 % Impairment, restructuring and other costs 83,924 2.1 % — 0.0 % Pre-opening expenses 12,782 0.3 % 15,667 0.3 % Operating income 12,548 0.3 % 613,338 12.0 % Interest expense (income), net 5,272 0.1 % (4,617 ) (0.1 %) Income before income taxes 7,276 0.2 % 617,955 12.1 % Income tax expense 2,935 0.1 % 134,729 2.6 % Net income $ 4,341 0.1 % $ 483,226 9.5 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 8.31 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 8.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 56,355 58,123 Diluted 56,524 58,396

Exhibit 3 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) October 31, February 1, November 2, 2020 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 560,902 $ 392,325 $ 208,843 Short-term investments — 110,000 — Receivables, net 136,271 139,337 112,888 Merchandise inventories, net 1,439,098 1,293,701 1,616,920 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 99,810 103,567 118,343 Prepaid income taxes 8,928 16,387 40,474 Total current assets 2,245,009 2,055,317 2,097,468 Property and equipment, net 1,042,262 1,205,524 1,233,412 Operating lease assets 1,510,030 1,537,565 1,529,524 Goodwill 10,870 10,870 10,870 Other intangible assets, net 2,696 3,391 3,622 Deferred compensation plan assets 30,141 27,849 26,269 Other long-term assets 29,986 23,356 27,683 Total assets $ 4,870,994 $ 4,863,872 $ 4,928,848 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 478,501 $ 414,009 $ 594,993 Accrued liabilities 268,310 246,088 249,112 Deferred revenue 224,862 237,535 190,188 Current operating lease liabilities 252,171 239,629 222,627 Accrued income taxes 6,499 — — Total current liabilities 1,230,343 1,137,261 1,256,920 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,661,750 1,698,718 1,706,806 Deferred income taxes 89,112 89,367 83,856 Other long-term liabilities 35,352 36,432 34,110 Total liabilities 3,016,557 2,961,778 3,081,692 Commitments and contingencies Total stockholders’ equity 1,854,437 1,902,094 1,847,156 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,870,994 $ 4,863,872 $ 4,928,848

Exhibit 4 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) 39 Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 4,341 $ 483,226 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 226,386 219,207 Non-cash lease expense 196,354 219,220 Long-lived asset impairment charge 69,932 — Deferred income taxes (255 ) (8 ) Stock-based compensation expense 22,979 19,108 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 5,219 4,821 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 3,066 5,812 Merchandise inventories (145,397 ) (402,591 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,007 (5,487 ) Income taxes 13,958 (23,477 ) Accounts payable 62,337 190,977 Accrued liabilities 24,582 23,109 Deferred revenue (12,673 ) (8,866 ) Operating lease liabilities (212,665 ) (198,181 ) Other assets and liabilities (2,126 ) 30,636 Net cash provided by operating activities 259,045 557,506 Investing activities Short-term investments, net 110,000 — Capital expenditures (116,745 ) (241,136 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,220 ) — Purchases of equity investments (5,665 ) (43,757 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,630 ) (284,893 ) Financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 800,000 — Payments on long-term debt (800,000 ) — Repurchase of common shares (72,981 ) (506,868 ) Stock options exercised 1,346 43,211 Purchase of treasury shares (3,256 ) (9,364 ) Debt issuance costs (1,861 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (76,752 ) (473,021 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (86 ) — Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 168,577 (200,408 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 392,325 409,251 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 560,902 $ 208,843

Exhibit 5 Ulta Beauty, Inc. 2020 Store Update Total stores open Number of stores Number of stores Total stores at beginning of the opened during the closed during the open at Fiscal 2020 quarter quarter quarter end of the quarter 1st Quarter 1,254 11 1 1,264 2nd Quarter 1,264 0 0 1,264 3rd Quarter 1,264 17 19 1,262

Gross square feet for Total gross square stores opened or Gross square feet for Total gross square feet at beginning of expanded during the stores closed feet at end of the Fiscal 2020 the quarter quarter during the quarter quarter 1st Quarter 13,193,076 111,894 10,363 13,294,607 2nd Quarter 13,294,607 0 0 13,294,607 3rd Quarter 13,294,607 173,077 204,069 13,263,615

Exhibit 6 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP basis to Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 13 weeks ended 39 weeks ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income $ 101,277 $ 167,780 $ 12,548 $ 613,338 Add: Store asset impairment — — 40,428 — Add: Store closures and other costs1 2,030 — 23,302 — Add: Suspension of Canadian expansion 15,886 — 15,886 — Add: Severance 5,708 — 5,708 — Adjusted operating income $ 124,901 $ 167,780 $ 97,872 $ 613,338 Net income $ 74,798 $ 129,747 $ 4,341 $ 483,226 Add: Store asset impairment — — 40,428 — Less: Income tax benefit of store asset impairment — — (9,905 ) — Add: Store closures1 2,030 — 23,302 — Less: Income tax benefit of store closures2 (510 ) — (5,709 ) — Add: Suspension of Canadian expansion 15,886 — 15,886 — Less: Income tax benefit of suspension of Canadian expansion2 (3,987 ) — (3,892 ) — Add: Severance 5,708 — 5,708 — Less: Income tax benefit of severance2 (1,433 ) — (1,398 ) — Less: Stock compensation and other tax credits — (1,138 ) — (14,222 ) Adjusted net income $ 92,492 $ 128,609 $ 68,761 $ 469,004 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 2.25 $ 0.08 $ 8.27 Add: Store asset impairment — — 0.72 — Less: Income tax benefit of store asset impairment — — (0.18 ) — Add: Store closures and other costs1 0.04 — 0.41 — Less: Income tax benefit of store closures and other costs2 (0.01 ) — (0.10 ) — Add: Suspension of Canadian expansion 0.28 — 0.28 — Less: Income tax benefit of suspension of Canadian expansion2 (0.07 ) — (0.07 ) — Add: Severance 0.10 — 0.10 — Less: Income tax benefit of severance2 (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — Less: Stock compensation and other tax credits — (0.02 ) — (0.24 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $ 1.64 $ 2.23 $ 1.22 $ 8.03