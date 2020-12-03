DYSIS Announces Medicare Reimbursement Rates for the New Add-On CPT Code 57465, Which Can Be Used for DYSIS Smart Colposcopy, Effective January 2021

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DYSIS Medical, Inc. announced today that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued their 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule1 (PFS) that now includes reimbursement rates for Add-On CPT® Code 57465 (computer-aided mapping of cervix uteri during colposcopy, including optical dynamic spectral imaging and algorithmic quantification of the acetowhitening effect) under which DYSIS Smart Colposcopy with DYSISmap™ is billed. The payment rate for the new add-on code (57465) will provide for a national average Medicare reimbursement rate of $54.45 (Total Non-Facility RVU 1.68) in the office.

“I have performed DYSIS colposcopy with the adjunctive DYSISmap on my patients for the past five years, and it has been a tremendous benefit,” said Karen Harris, MD. Dr. Harris is an Ob-Gyn and Residency Program Director at Women’s Group of North Florida and is Past-District XII chairperson of ACOG. “The added reimbursement for Medicare patients shows the value of this added service, and we look forward to future private payors also reimbursing.”

“The CMS decision to provide reimbursement for computer-aided mapping of the cervix is another important milestone for DYSIS as well as a step forward in the early detection of cervical pre-cancers,” said Darin Hammers, CEO of DYSIS Medical. “Medicare reimbursing physicians for computer-aided mapping of the cervix will help in our goal of increasing patient access to DYSIS cervical mapping technology.”

The unique feature of the DYSIS Colposcope is that it accurately measures the acetowhitening of the cervical epithelium using a proprietary technology called Dynamic Spectral Imaging. The results are summarized in the DYSISmap that is overlaid on the live image of the cervix. The inclusion of the DYSISmap information with the standard colposcopic indications can assist with the identification of cervical disease. In the IMPROVE-COLPO study, when map-assisted biopsies were added to colposcopy exams, detection of patients with CIN2+ increased by 44%2.

Add-on code 57465 can be used in conjunction with primary procedure codes 57420, 57421, 57452, 57454, 57455, 57456, 57460, and 57461. DYSIS Medical will continue its efforts to ensure positive coverage decisions of both public and private payers.

About DYSIS Medical

DYSIS Medical Inc. is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company is committed to early detection and diagnosis of cervical disease using biophotonic innovations. DYSIS is committed to becoming the global leader in automated optical molecular imaging technologies for medical diagnostic and screening applications. For more information, please visit dysismedical.com.

About the DYSIS Ultra Colposcope

The DYSIS Ultra Colposcope employs patented optical imaging and software technology to scan a patient’s cervix, quantify the results and present them to a clinician in the form of an intuitive color-coded map (DYSISmap). Patients appreciate the ability to view their own DYSISmap during the examination, improving understanding and reducing anxiety. The DYSIS Ultra Colposcope is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared and CE marked. For more information, please visit dysismedical.com.

CPT® is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association