ImagineTime and Mango Billing Create Advanced Practice Management Software for Today’s Accounting Industry

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImagineTime, a leading practice management software provider for the accounting industry, today announced its next-generation practice management solution with the addition of Mango Billing.

“The addition of Mango Billing will revolutionize our already powerful suite of offerings designed to give accountants all the tools they need to efficiently manage their practice,” said Carl Coe, CEO of ImagineTime. “Joining forces with Mango gives us the next big thing in accounting practice management, and we can’t wait to unveil all the new functionality.”

Users will enjoy a robust lineup of new features with the enhanced ImagineTime platform, including:

Fully web-based, scalable, industry-ready products;

Comprehensive practice management system;

Native integrated payment processing;

Integrated secure file sharing and electronic signature;

Client portal with full document management;

Integration with QuickBooks Online and Desktop; and

A completely modern technology stack.

Together, ImagineTime and Mango create industry-leading, tech-focused solutions that increase firms’ revenue, save time and resources, boost productivity, and provide world-class support and service. The easy-to-use system combines ImagineTime’s proprietary secure file sharing and e-signature services with Mango’s innovative tracking, invoicing and scheduling features, making it the perfect solution for both small and large firms.

Mango founder Tim Sines added, “All the ImagineTime and Mango products have been created by accountants who spent years running their own firms and understand the needs of the business. We’re uniquely positioned to help firms achieve greater success through a tech-first approach.”

About ImagineTime

ImagineTime is a leading practice management software built specifically for accountants, attorneys, and other professional service firms. The all-in-one solution features time and billing, due date and workflow management, electronic signature, and state-of-the-art file sharing through ImagineShare. Insightful reporting and analytics provide line of sight into improved efficiency and increased profitability. The company provides services to nearly 1,500 firms and 8,000+ users throughout the United States, with over $500 million invoiced annually through the system. To learn more, visit ImagineTime.com.