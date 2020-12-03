Polycor to Acquire North Carolina Granite Corporation

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polycor Inc., the largest quarrier of natural stone in the world, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire North Carolina Granite Corporation (“NCGC”), a leading quarrier and producer of granite for the construction, curbing and aggregate industries.

“The acquisition of NCGC is yet another important strategic milestone for Polycor as we continue to expand our geographic footprint, and further strengthen our portfolio of world-class natural stones,” said Patrick Perus, CEO of Polycor Inc. “This is truly an exciting time for us as our business continues to grow, both organically and through acquisition. We are very excited to bring NCGC’s tremendous resources, expertise, and talented employees to the Polycor family. This acquisition further underscores our firm commitment to be the leaders in ethically quarried stone.”

Founded in 1889, NCGC is recognized by architects and other industry stakeholders for its high-quality White Mount Airy Granite, proudly quarried in Mount Airy, North Carolina. This stone is famous throughout the industry for being one of the brightest, most uniform and highest quality white granites in the world.

“For over 125 years, we have operated as an independent company, and have an exceptional reputation in the marketplace and in the community which we operate,” said William Swift, CEO of NCGC. “We are very pleased to join forces with Polycor, a company that shares our values and passion for natural stone, and which has a leading position in the global natural stone industry. We are excited to work together to continue growing our businesses and provide opportunities for our hard-working and dedicated employees.”

The acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions and expected to be formally completed before the end of 2020.

About Polycor Inc.

Polycor Inc. is the world's leading natural stone quarrier and its core mission is to make people fall in love with natural stone. Their world-class reputation comes from a great legacy of stone work on historical landmarks, institutional, commercial and residential projects. Founded in Québec City (Canada) in 1987, the company will now employ nearly 1,300 people and own over 50 quarries and 20 manufacturing plants across North America and Europe. For more information, visit their website or follow their social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the North Carolina Granite Corporation

North Carolina Granite Corporation has been in continuous operation since 1889, proudly quarrying and fabricating high-quality White Mount Airy Granite for a variety of construction industries. With approximately 80 employees, the company is a proud member of the Mount Airy, North Carolina community and global dimensional stone industry.