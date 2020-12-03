Nexus Pharmaceuticals Announces Diversity Certification

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce their continuous certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). The diversity-based certifications, appointed by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), have secured Nexus’ status as an MBE and WBE diverse supplier through 2021.

“Nexus Pharmaceuticals is very proud to be a Woman-owned, Minority-owned enterprise,” says Mariam S. Darsot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Pharmaceuticals. “Moreover, we feel strongly about supporting other diverse enterprises, especially in healthcare. Traditionally, the pharmaceutical industry has lagged behind other industries in diverse supplier adoption and recognition. As one of the few diverse pharmaceutical manufacturers, we are honored to help our healthcare partners meet their diversity goals and open the door for more diverse suppliers.”

To become an NMSDC Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), a minority business must be at least 51% minority-owned, operated, and controlled. Nexus Pharmaceuticals has been a woman-led, minority-owned company since its inception in 2003.