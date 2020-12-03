BEERMKR Home Brewing System Is a Beer Lovers Dream Holiday Gift

Brewing beer at home with BEERMKR is easy and the entire brewing process is done through the app. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For those missing spending time with friends having a beer in a favorite bar or pub, the new BEERMKR home brewing system is the perfect holiday gift. Brewing beer with BEERMKR is easy and the entire brewing process is done on the BEERMKR app, with push notifications advising next steps such as pitching yeast or adding dry hops.

BEERMKR was designed for both brewing novices and pros. With MKRKIT, inexperienced users can easily make consistent and delicious beer while seasoned home brewers can customize one of the recipes or start from scratch with their own ingredients.

How it works:

Place the ingredients into the brewing chamber, insert the BeerBag brew pouch, and fill the system with water.

Press start on the app and BEERMKR takes care of the rest.

The automated brewing system, which handles both brewing and fermentation is fully open, allowing users to customize beer recipes directly on the machine.

Throughout the fermentation process, waste and trub goes into the WasteBag, resulting in a BeerBag of clean beer. When fermentation is complete, remove the BeerBag and transfer it to the BEERTAP, screw in the provided CO2, and set in the fridge. BEERMKR is sealed and sanitary, so there is little risk of contamination, and parts can be easily cleaned in a dishwasher.

The MKRKIT includes all the ingredients needed to brew beer including grains, hops, yeast, a brew pouch, CO2, and a muslin bag. Each new MKRKIT includes a fresh BeerBag and WasteBag so there is no need to clean and sanitize before a new brew.

There are currently six MKRKIT options available: Chubby Stout, Future IPA, Redwood IPA, Jurassic Ale, Squeaky Kolsch, and Ghost Wheat.

The brewing system comes with a BEERTAP and one MKRKIT. Suggested retail price is $579 and can be purchased on the BEERMKR website.

About BEERMKR

BEERMKR is manufactured and marketed by BrewJacket LLC, a privately held company in Boulder, CO. Founded in 2014, BrewJacket is a trusted manufacturer of tools and appliances used by home brewers, craft breweries, and brewing schools around the world. BEERMKR is the company’s new offering designed to bring home brewing out of the basement and into the kitchen.