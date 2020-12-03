Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Type (Sanitary Napkins, Panty Liners, Tampons, Menstrual Cups), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The feminine hygiene products market is projected to reach USD 27,737 million by 2025 from USD 20,963 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Increasing the female population, rising disposable income of females, and women empowerment across the globe is expected to accelerate the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

The reusable nature segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on nature, the reusable segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Menstrual cups are considered under the reusable segment. Menstrual cups are widely used, especially in Western countries, due to their reusability. They are also durable and can last for approximately ten years. The use of reusable feminine hygiene products helps reducing waste created by the plastic, non-recyclable, and non-biodegradable materials present in disposable pads and tampons. Hence, they are considered eco-friendly products. The growth of the reusable segment can be attributed to the advantages of menstrual cups such as durability, low-cost, safety, and eco-friendliness over sanitary pads and tampons.

The sanitary napkins type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the sanitary napkins segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A sanitary napkin is a type of feminine hygiene product that is worn externally, unlike tampons and menstrual cups, which are worn inside the vagina. Most women in developing countries such as India, South Africa, China, Thailand, Indonesia, among others are reluctant to use internal use feminine hygiene products such as menstrual cups and tampons and prefer sanitary napkins instead. This is a major factor driving the growth of sanitary napkins during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the feminine hygiene products market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the feminine hygiene products market from 2020 to 2025. The high growth can be attributed to the increase in government initiatives toward period poverty and menstrual hygiene management along with rapid urbanization in countries such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. According to the World Economic Forum, 2019, one-third of the total number of girls in South Asia miss school during their periods, often because they lack access to menstrual health products and receive little or no education about menstruation before reaching puberty. The local governments are making various efforts to tackle this issue. For instance, the government of India reduced GST on menstrual hygiene products from 12% to 0% in 2018.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Female Population & Rapid Urbanization

Rising Female Literacy and Awareness of Menstrual Health & Hygiene

Rising Disposable Income of Females and Women Empowerment

Restraints

Social Stigma Associated with Menstruation and Feminine Hygiene Products

Opportunities

Developing Eco-Friendly Feminine Hygiene Products

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Impact of Feminine Hygiene Products on the Environment

Lack of Facilities for Menstrual Hygiene Management

Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruptions Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Companies Mentioned

Alyk, Inc

Bingbing Paper Co. Ltd.

Cotton High Tech, S.L. (Cohitech)

Daio Paper Corporation

Diva International Inc.

Drylock Technologies

Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

Hygienic Articles

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lambi

Meluna

Natracare LLC

Ontex

Premier Care Industries

Premier Fmcg

Procter & Gamble

Quanzhou Hengxue Women Sanitary Products Co. Ltd.

Rael Inc

Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited

Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd.

Sterne

the Keeper, Inc.

Tosama

Tzmo Sa

Unicharm Corporation

