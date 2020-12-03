Versailles Becomes Nation’s Newest Gigabit City as MetroNet Completes 100% Fiber Optic Network

VERSAILLES, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versailles now joins Lexington as a Kentucky Gigabit City as MetroNet completes construction of a citywide, 100 percent fiber optic network. Evansville, In.- based MetroNet has laid hundreds of thousands of feet of fiber across the city and has invested more than $4.5 million into the community. Already, thousands of Versailles-area residents and businesses have signed up for MetroNet service, enjoying access to reliable Gigabit speed internet service.

“We are very excited to have expanded our network to Versailles and we are looking forward to bringing our high-speed fiber optic internet to this community,” stated Darrick Zucco, MetroNet’s General Manager for Ohio and Kentucky. “The Versailles community has been supportive of MetroNet building out the infrastructure that will be the foundation for extremely fast, reliable fiber optic internet.”

Because Versailles is now a Gigabit City, residents in the area have access to the fastest internet speeds in their homes and businesses. MetroNet’s construction plan to build the fiber network in Versailles, Lexington, Richmond, Nicholasville, and Willmore is nearing completion. Residents can view services and pricing by visiting www.MetroNetInc.com.

“With Versailles deemed a Gigabit City, our residents and businesses will be at an advantage with access to a 100 percent fiber optic network,” stated Brian Traugott, Mayor of Versailles. “MetroNet’s large investment in our community is an investment in a future-proof opportunity for the citizens of Versailles.”

Though MetroNet’s construction work is finished in Versailles, MetroNet will remain actively at work as the city continues to grow and develop, extending its fiber network in new neighborhoods as they arise. MetroNet also maintains a storefront in Lexington on West Tiverton Way and currently employs more than 90 Lexington-based associates in departments such as sales, marketing, customer service and field operations.

Versailles’ status as a Gigabit City is based on the widespread access to its network. A growing number of cities have patches of fiber optic cable that deliver gigabit internet speeds to select neighborhoods within a city, but Gigabit Cities are defined as having fiber optic cables throughout a city, making gigabit internet access available to all and helping to close the digital divide. Chattanooga, Tn., was the first to achieve this status, followed by Lafayette, La., and other smaller cities. Lexington, with a population that is twice Chattanooga, is the largest U.S. city with a complete fiber-optic network offering gigabit speeds to residents and businesses.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is a 100 percent Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in over 100 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Florida. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.