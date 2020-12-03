SCHOTT Joins the NKBA Global Connect Program to Accelerate North American Growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCHOTT, the inventor of specialty glass, has joined the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) Global Connect Subscription program to accelerate growth in North America. SCHOTT will tap into the NKBA’s 50,000 strong membership to gain a stronger foothold in the kitchen and bath industry, leverage the program’s expertise, and expand the company’s opportunity to equip manufacturers with glass materials for current and future designs.

“The NKBA Global Connect program will help SCHOTT deepen its ties with North American manufacturers and experts in the kitchen and bath industry,” said Kathrin Becker, Marketing Director SCHOTT CERAN®. “We’re honored to join the program and look forward to utilizing NKBA’s deep-rooted expertise in this space.”

SCHOTT introduced the first black glass-ceramic cooktop panels under the SCHOTT CERAN® brand in 1971. Since, the company has manufactured and sold over 180 million units and made SCOTT AG a recognized consumer brand. SCHOTT CERAN® is extremely durable and heat resistant, standing up to sudden temperature shocks in the range of up to 700 degrees Celsius without difficulty. Further, it puts up with the normal wear and tear of the kitchen and everyday cooking without losing any of its stability, which makes for a pleasant cooking experience.

The NKBA Global Connect Subscription program offers a robust package of resources and connections to help international brands enter the North American kitchen and bath marketplace. Access to industry experts, proprietary NKBA market data, North American design and construction insights, VIP events and networking programs give NKBA Global Connect Subscribers a unique view into the market before they commit to launch.

“We are pleased to welcome the SCHOTT AG into the NKBA Global Connect program,” said Suzie Williford, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer, NKBA. “We have built an outstanding program, designed to help marketers navigate the vast North American kitchen and bath market and it’s exciting to see it embraced. SCHOTT CERAN® brings a wealth of technological capabilities and partnerships that are sure to positively impact many aspects of the market.”

About SCHOTT

SCHOTT is a leading international technology group in the areas of specialty glass, glass-ceramics and related high-tech materials. With over 130 years of experience, the company is an innovative partner to many industries, including the home appliance, pharma, electronics, optics, life sciences, automotive and aviation industries. SCHOTT has a global presence with production sites and sales offices in 34 countries. In the 2018/2019 fiscal year, the group generated sales of around $2.54 billion with over 16,200 employees.

About NKBA Global Connect

The NKBA Global Connect goal is to expand visibility of the NKBA and the Association’s premier trade show event — the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) — internationally with design professionals, brands, influencers and other industry constituents. The initiative is designed to facilitate discussion on conducting business and participating in trade development events in North America and, conversely, in Europe and beyond for North American brands looking to extend their global footprint.

About the National Kitchen & Bath Association and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) is the not-for-profit trade association that owns the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS), as part of Design & Construction Week® (DCW). With nearly 50,000 members in all segments of the kitchen and bath and design and remodeling industry, the NKBA has educated and led the industry since the association’s founding in 1963. The NKBA envisions a world where everyone enjoys safe, beautiful and functional kitchen and bath spaces. The mission of the NKBA is to inspire, lead and empower the kitchen and bath industry through the creations of certifications, specialty badges, marketplaces and networks. For more information, visit www.NKBA.org or call 1-800-THE-NKBA (843-6522).

