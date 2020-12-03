Alivi's Expansion Into Arizona

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alivi today announces its expansion into Arizona. The company was awarded an agreement to manage the non-emergency medical transportation benefit for members of a managed care organization in Arizona, beginning January 1, 2021.

Magdiel Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer at Alivi, who was raised in Arizona, said, “Helping improve the lives of those in the community I grew up in is of special significance to me. We are excited to begin this new venture and we hope to continue our expansion so that we may improve the lives of many more nationwide.”

This agreement was made possible by Alivi’s aggressive strategy to expand nationally. Along with this announcement, Alivi also announced the creation of its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) to assist in the company’s fast development and to improve the lives of their thousands of members.

“Our hope is to continue the rapid expansion of our company in order to meet the needs of our members nationwide. We are dedicated to helping people, and by extending our reach, we can help many more,” said Caleb Rojas, President at Alivi.

About Alivi

Alivi is an award-winning company that provides solutions for health plans nationwide to facilitate the delivery of healthcare benefits. Alivi’s solutions include non-emergency medical transportation, healthcare administration, as well as turn-key ancillary and supplemental benefits like Acupuncture, Chiropractic, Podiatric, PT/OT/ST and more. By combining our benefit administration capabilities with robust provider networks and award-winning technology our solutions help improve health outcomes, streamline operations, and manage costs. We’re passionate about providing people with access to the care they need. For more information about Alivi, visit www.alivi.com.